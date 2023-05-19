Opposites Attract: Batavia Players Explore Broadway Tunes in A Cabaret Showcase | Entertainment

BATAVIA The performance of A Cabaret Showcase: Opposites Attract, to be held this weekend at the Main St. 56 Theater, will feature an assortment of older and newer Broadway songs for audiences to enjoy.

Cast member Beth Knopf, who is doing her first production with Batavia Players, noted that the song she and her castmates spent part of the evening rehearsing was A Lot of Living.:

It’s actually from an old show, Bye Bye Birdie, she said. Bye Bye Birdies a very old musical,

There’s also music by Sondheim in the production, conducted by Sophie Houseman, Knopf noted.

I think it gives both singers and audiences the opportunity to experience musical theater on many levels, she said. If you’re just doing modern stuff, people my age and older have a harder time understanding some things they’re unfamiliar with. Some of the more modern pieces really appeal to a lot of young people.

The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Main St. 56 Theater. Lots of new songs she’s never heard before, Knopf said.

Both musically and going back and learning the parts, it’s pretty interesting to do that, she said. I’m doing a Mrs. Santa Claus song later. I have never heard this show before, but the song is very cute. I enjoyed that.

Besides the group singing performances, Knopf said there were a number of solo pieces and duets.

I sing two duets. There are a few threesomes, she said earlier this week. It really breaks him. The band songs are the ones we spend the most time doing during early rehearsals like this. There is really soft and sentimental music, moving songs.

There are sudden changes in songs during production, she said.

It’s really a change in content and volume. She (Houseman) did a good job of trying to create that opposite sense of life and death, fear and excitement, Knopf said. There are many great comparisons.

Knopf is new as a cast member. She said her mother was a costume designer in the 70s and 80s.

Being in Batavia Players is something she wanted to do for a long time.

I thought, I wonder what they are doing. I happened to see it on the website, she said after discovering Opposites Attract.

It sounded interesting. I didn’t think I would have a chance with all these beautiful voices. I just thought it would be fun.

Lyndonville actor Sarah Hill said she and her family moved from Orlando, Florida about 13 years ago.

The last show I did with them was about six years ago, she said of Batavia Players. Hill said she did a show in February with Houseman.

She asked me if I would come audition for it, and I said, yes, Hill said. I met a lot of people who came over the six years I wasn’t here, and then I saw a lot of faces that I remember. It was a bit of a homecoming.

Hill said she loves drawing an audience into a story.

An emotional song is a great way to do that. I’m in a lot of ensemble scenes and I have a few solos in this production. I have two solos and a duet, which excites me a lot. They are very emotional.

Hill said the three songs she performs, including one called Up and Away, a song about a girl who takes a pill that keeps her from dying and how she deals with her mother’s death.

Most of my songs are about death, she says. Another song is called, I’ll Be Here, and it’s about a woman who wants to take after her deceased significant other. The duet I sing is about two sisters and one of their marriages and getting ready for it and dealing with their problematic mother.

A cabaret, for her, involves standing and singing, Hill said.

As far as that goes, there’s a lot more movement going on. There’s a lot more interaction with the audience, she says. There is a lot more interaction with each other.

Actor Deacon Smith if Byron said he would sing a few songs, like the one called Get Down from the If/Then musical, Six and Hey, Kid. The first two are solos, Smith said.

Smith said he joined the cast because he loved to sing.

After high school, there aren’t many easy opportunities to sing in public and I saw an opportunity here, Smith said.

Jason Barcomb, who has worked with Batavia Players for about 10 years, is also part of the cast.

As soon as I found out it was going to be a cabaret showcase, I was like, I’m into it, absolutely, he said. It’s been a while since I’ve done real musical theater with Players. Since the pandemic, I really haven’t had many opportunities to do musical theatre. When I heard they were doing this particular production, I was like, OK, I really want to (participate in Opposites Attract.)