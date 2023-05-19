Bollywood Throwback (FREE ENTRY) Back To The 90s Retro Party Tickets, Fri, 26 May 2023 at 10:00 PM

Desi Saturdays hosts the biggest Bollywood parties in the country, check out highlights from our past events on our Instagram @DesiSaturdays & TikTok @Desi_Saturdays

FRIDAY MAY 26 @ 10-4 PM

Bollywood Retro What does it mean? Today is tomorrow yesterday and retro means everything that belongs to the past, so yes, today is tomorrow retro!

Bollywood Retro Party will bring you the best dance music from the 90s to early 2k… music that transcends time. Our Retro concept was born out of a desire and need to bring the Bombay era back to life… and now it’s more than a dream, it’s a reality! Experience it, embrace it, live it…..be part of it!

The most authentic and hottest Bollywood party in the heart of Times Square NYC with India’s #1 DJ spinning the latest and retro Bollywood Bangers!!

MUSIC: Get ready, to dance to some of the most popular Bollywood dance music from the 90s to the start of 2k. and show us your amazing moves on the dance floor……

DJ DARK

This is an exclusive Bollywood party as most of the music will be Bollywood. Please avoid disappointment by not purchasing the tickets if you are not a Bollywood music lover and expect other music to play at the party.

Location: ELSIE ROOFTOP

1412 Broadway. Times Square New York.

Embrace New York’s rooftop season with Times Square’s latest hotspot: Elsie Rooftop

Summer in the city is upon us, and for most New Yorkers, that means rooftop season. And for those located in the Times Square area, the perfect neighborhood addition has arrived: Elsie Rooftop.

Located on the 25th floor of the 1412 Broadway building on 39th Street near Times Square, the space underwent a seven million dollar upgrade so the lounge and terrace can shine in all its glory with sweeping views of the city. Owners Jacob Aini and Raizada S Vaid, who also created the Fashion Districts Refinery Hotel, along with Isaac and Eli Chetrit, have dedicated their new project to famed socialite, actress and interior designer Elsie de Wolfe. the space, which features high ceilings, antique mirrors, gold metal walls, a gorgeous pendant light, Versailles parquet flooring, and a blue marble bar top.

The Elsies style has always been light, airy and comfortable and it is in this spirit that we created Elsie, began Mauroit. [It is a] space that radiates out onto the New York skyline and allows you to experience for a moment the life of the rich and famous of the Roaring Twenties. Our concept was to create a rooftop villa, blending various residential elements such as the arched doorways leading to the garden to emphasize the penthouse concept.

Book a VIP table (rooftop view and seats)

Text/Call: (908) 425-1603

TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

This is a 21+ event – PHYSICAL VALID Government issued ID is required for admission

No photocopies/telephone copies of IDs are accepted.

Dress code: upscale, fashionable and chic

No large groups of men – mixed groups only!

Strictly no refunds. Tickets are non-refundable and transferable!

We take photos and capture videos of our events for marketing purposes. Please email us at [email protected] or message us on Instagram/Facebook/TikTok at “desisaturdays” if you need to request removal of content from our page. Removal of content will be at our discretion.

Behaviour: Management reserves the right to remove any guest from the room for any reason. Rowdy and unruly behavior will not be tolerated. You are ultimately responsible for all guests at your party. We have a zero tolerance policy on groping and harassment.

Guests should not touch or speak to any of the staff, servers, entertainers or other patrons in an inappropriate manner. Venue management retains absolute discretion to decide what is inappropriate.

If you or any member of the group acts in a way that our management deems threatens or interferes with the safety or enjoyment of others or acts inappropriately, we may remove you from the premises and no refund will be given.