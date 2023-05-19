North Hollywood strippers have officially formed a union – Daily News





LOS ANGELES A day after club owners withdrew their opposition, the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday certified a vote by dancers at a topless North Hollywood bar, making them the only strippers in the country to be represented by a union. The dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar voted unanimously to unionize with the Actors’ Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers nationwide. The official tabulation of the dancers’ vote, which took place late last year, had been suspended due to opposition from bar owners to the organizing effort. But the union announced on Wednesday that bar owners had dropped that opposition. “Strippers are live performers. While some elements of their work are unique, they are essentially performance artists and have much in common with other members of Equity who dance for a living,” said Actors’ Equity Association President Kate Shindle, in a statement. “Every worker who wants a union deserves a union. The Star Garden dancers have been absolute warriors throughout this long process, and I’m thrilled that we have won recognition for their rights to workplace safety and democracy and representation at the table. of negotiation. Star Garden’s approximately 30 dancers began picketing outside the club last year to protest allegedly unsafe working conditions with the help of Strippers United, an organization which defends the rights of strippers. The club’s dancers said they were not sufficiently protected against threatening and abusive behavior by customers. “If you’ve followed our journey, then you know this fight was long and grueling, which is why this win is so sweet,” one of the dancers, named Reagan, said in a statement Wednesday. “We put everything we had into this campaign, and we were blessed with the support and solidarity of club patrons, our allies and friends, the labor movement and our union, the Actors’ Equity Association.” The Star Garden dancers aren’t the first strippers to unionize. The Lusty Lady strippers in San Francisco organized the Exotic Dancers Union in 1996. They were affiliated with the Service Employees International Union. The Lusty Lady closed in 2013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailynews.com/2023/05/18/north-hollywood-strippers-have-officially-formed-a-union/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos