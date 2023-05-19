Where actors could strike a deal with studios over AI – The Hollywood Reporter

Just six weeks before artificial intelligence became a hot topic in the writers’ strike, a Berlin-based photographer took the internet by storm with Harry Potter by Balenciaga, a video mixing characters from the wizarding world with avant-garde models representing the luxury fashion brand. Even more recently, a company called Curious Refuge used AI to create a viral trailer for a Wes Anderson star wars movie called The Galactic Menagerie. While these are clearly parodies that aren’t trying to fool anyone, they show that recreating someone’s likeness and voice using AI isn’t just sci-fi fodder anymore. – in fact, the next film by Robert Zemeckis Here will use a tool called Metaphysic Live to age Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Just as AI has become a sticking point during Writers Guild talks with studios, the impact of technology on on-screen talent will likely be an issue when SAG-AFTRA heads to the table. negotiations in June. “For writers, building AI is limited to language. Whereas for actors, an entire scene can be affected in any number of ways by the AI ​​- from lighting, to the age of the actor, to removing a flaw, superimposing a flare in scene,” says attorney Darren Trattner.

“We are entering an age of assistive computing,” notes Amy Webb, founder and CEO of Future Today Institute, which curates long-term scenarios and advice for Fortune 500 companies and Hollywood creatives. “I can totally imagine a very near future in which a new person on set, some type of AI specialist, inserts a line of code that says ‘age Tom Hanks by 20 years’ and automatically applies it all during.”

She notes that smartphone apps are already doing this on a lesser scale, allowing people to make themselves look like a baby, or 10 years older, or a Renaissance painting. So it’s only a matter of time before the technology becomes available in the more sophisticated context of cinema. Said Webb, “We’re getting pretty close to what’s going on, [in a way] which is affordable and just frictionless and easy.

This potential raises questions about the extent to which AI could be used to change, or even recreate, an actor’s image – and what control talent will have over it. “Talent normally gives up a lot when committing to starring in a project,” says Trattner, adding that “there is usually a whole page of methods by which the studio or financier can alter the image and/or the voice of talent”.

He suggests that existing points of agreement like dual body approval or nudity waivers could provide a framework for obtaining consent for AI modifications – but a threshold issue will be defining what qualifies as ‘IA. “For some talent, we negotiate approvals on how the photos look and how they’re retouched,” Trattner says. “Is Photoshop the same as AI? What if the camera had a filter to make an actor better or different? Where do we draw the line? Will we require disclosures to talent indicating that the role will require talent image IT enhancements? »

Meanwhile, talent attorney Leigh Brecheen notes that reps are also looking for ways to protect actors after a project ends. “We are now trying to insert language to prevent client performance and work from being used to train AI as well as to prohibit the creation of digital versions of our clients and their work,” she says. “Representatives are increasingly making comments aimed at restricting the use of granted rights and limiting them to the specific production for which they are paid. I always comment that the client’s name, image, likeness and performance may only be used in and in the work for which they are hired.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA talks, the guild’s position is that these matters should not be governed by what is or is not in an individual talent contract. “This is, from our perspective, clearly a mandatory bargaining issue,” says Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA. “As companies want to do something new with AI, they have to negotiate that with us. It’s not like it wasn’t mentioned in the contract, they could do whatever they wanted They have to negotiate for that, just like any other job condition that doesn’t exist today that they want in the future.

Talent advocate Richard Thompson says it may seem “a no-brainer” for the guild and talent to require transparency and consent, “but it’s not that simple because many uses of AI will be harmless , and it’s hard to predict what will be possible or become standard in advance.Thompson says he could easily find examples of problematic ways of using AI, but for each of them, it’s just as easy to come up with a reason why a competing interest should trump an actor’s approval.While it’s not advisable to push the question completely aside, he cautions that too much regulation too soon could have the opposite effect: “If we start stabbing in the dark now, we will miss important issues and do things that will prevent beneficial developments.”

Voice acting is one of the areas where experts see potential. Crabtree-Ireland cites the example of Flawless AI: “They can actually change the mouth and face movements of the performers to match a dubbing track so the scripts don’t have to be changed to match. mouth movements, which allows them to have a more authentic translation product.

He pointed out that this app does not use synthetic voices to replace human dubbing artists and said the technology cannot replicate their artistry. “For example, if you’re using Apple’s new text-to-speech tool to play an audiobook, it’s not the same as listening to an audiobook recorded by a professional interpreter,” says Crabtree-Ireland. “It’s like listening to someone read a tax return.”

SAG-AFTRA also sees another potential benefit in the emerging technology. “One of the things that can really hurt an artist’s career is the lack of availability to take on other projects that might come their way,” says Crabtree-Ireland. “To the extent that AI technology can help with rework they would otherwise have to remain available for, and therefore turn down other work opportunities, this could be a real plus for our members.”

Of course, the possibility of fully AI-generated actors is a real concern – even if the copyright implications could be dissuasive. (Currently, AI-generated content is not eligible for copyright protection.)

“Mid Journey and Stable Diffusion create text-based images,” notes Trattner. “They can create a scene where the actor isn’t real and isn’t based on a real person. Can a studio create an AI-generated actor and cut costs by not hiring a person real to play the role?”

To protect players without stifling innovation, SAG-AFTRA will want to ensure that AI is used for “augmentation rather than replacement,” the negotiator said.

“Obviously there are other types of generative AI implementations that we are concerned about that seem to replace performers,” says Crabtree-Ireland. “But if there are proper human-centered ethics and guardrails around them, it’s not fundamentally the technology that’s the problem. It is the usage. When used with informed consent and compensation for real-life artists, we believe this can be OK.

