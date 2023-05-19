The ducks will be picked from the trucks on Sunday





PORT ANGELES — Ducks will be picked from trucks on Sunday during the 34th annual Duck Derby hosted by the Olympic Medical Center Foundation. Once a race on a waterway, the derby has morphed into a selection of yellow ducks from Toyota pickup trucks. Sunday’s main event will take place at Pebble Beach Park, located at Front and Railroad streets in Port Angeles, at 1:30 p.m. A lucky duck picked from a truck will win its ticket holder a 2023 Toyota Corolla from Wilder Auto in Port Angeles. This will be one of 34 awards given out this year. The rally will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, when the Edie Beck Kids Pavilion opens. There, children can participate in arts and crafts activities, have their face painted and be entertained by the Happy Tymers Clown Group. Just prior to the main event will be the Bub and Alice Olsen Very Important Duck (VID) Pluck – an opportunity for businesses and individuals, including those outside the Olympic Peninsula who do business with local businesses, d purchase special VID ducks emblazoned with their logo, for $350 each. All feathers will be gambled under the rules of the Washington State Gambling Commission. Each duck ticket costs $7. For $35, adopters receive an additional duck (six chances to win). As of Thursday, around 24,000 had been sold, according to Bruce Skinner, executive director of the OMC Foundation, who added that many more tended to arrive before the event. Duck tickets will remain on sale through Sunday at both Safeway stores in Port Angeles, Safeway in Sequim, Swain’s General Store, Port Angeles and Sequim First Fed, Grocery Outlet in Port Angeles, Sound Community Bank Port Angeles and Sequim and Wilder Toyota. Ducks will also be sold for a limited time on Sunday at Pebble Beach Park. Proceeds from duck ticket sales will benefit the OMC Foundation, which has donated $10.8 million to or on behalf of the OMC over the past 10 years. The Plucking Duck is presented by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe. For more information, call the Olympic Medical Center Foundation at 360-417-7144.





