When Bollywood Fans Finally Realized Raichand Mansion Wasn’t In Delhi

Updated on – 14:36, Fri – 19 May 23

Hyderabad: We’re sure you remember the opulent Raichand Mansion from the iconic 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But do you know where exactly it is? The mansion is in Delhi and very close to Chandni Chowk, just kidding!

The beautiful and grand Raichand Mansion, which has been portrayed as if the mansion is in Delhi, is actually in the UK and desis seem to have finally realized this after 23 years!

Twitter user Shruti Sonal tweeted a picture of the mansion on Tuesday and wrote, Still can’t believe Karan Johar made us believe it was a house in Delhi AND within walking distance of Chandni Chowk (sic).

This tweet has since gone viral on the microblogging platform, with 1.9 million views, 28,500 likes and 2,390 retweets. No wonder, then, that he also launched a festival of hilarious memes and jokes on Twitter. From the guesses around the mansions (Chattarpur, Lutyens, Pahadganj and Surat farms) to the sight of a metro station behind the mansion a stone’s throw from Chandni Chowk, nothing was omitted from the humorous discussion that followed. .

Users agreed with her and made hilarious comments on the post.

didn’t even think twice! they owned a helicopter, my whole perception was skewed (sic), wrote one user.

No.. that was correct.. If you take a left in gali no 5 near ram bharose chole bhature.. The mansion is just opposite sulabh sochalaya.. Well done karan johar (sic) another commented.

One user pointed out that it was Waddesdon Manor in Aylesbury, UK. The place is beautiful from aerial shots, not so much when you’re on the ground. The Raichand mansion for Bollywood.

However, some Bollywood fans have come to the defense of the ace filmmaker. One user tweeted, We had so much fun watching the movie that we didn’t question its logistics and the greatness of the movie, Good movies make you forget that.

Another user wrote, He also made us believe in desi fairy tale love and romance. Can we talk about that for a second, please?

Appalled at how Karan Johar has also managed to deceive the people of Delhi, a Twitter user wrote that he was truly ashamed that I believed in it even after living my whole life in Delhi (sic).

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, with its star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is not just a movie, but an emotion for many Bollywood fans.