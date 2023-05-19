Reimagined ‘Don Giovanni’ lights up the screen on Saturday





PORT ANGELES — Don Juan, the mythical seducer of women, will arrive this Saturday morning on the northern Olympic peninsula. He is at the center of a reimagined ‘Don Giovanni’, Mozart’s famous tragicomic opera, and he will appear on the big screen at the Naval Elks Lodge ballroom, simulcast live from the Metropolitan Opera in New York. This is the penultimate operatic event of the season organized by Ghostlight Productions and the Juan de Fuca Foundation for the Arts. Showtime is 9:55 a.m. at the Elks, 131 E. First St., and tickets are available at jffa.org/met and at the door. Prices range from $14 for students, $18 for seniors, and $24 general. Refreshments including mimosas, coffee and pastries will be available during the three hour performance. The Rose Theatre, 235 Taylor St. in Port Townsend, will also host the ‘Don Giovanni’ simulcast at 9.55am on Saturday. Ticket prices are $14 for students, $18 for seniors, and $24 general. For information, see

rosetheatre.com. This is a modern retelling of “Don Giovanni”, with baritone Peter Mattei in the title role. It’s one of the best-known works in the operatic repertoire, thanks in part to its appearance in the eight-time Oscar-winning film “Amadeus.” Alongside Mattei, from Piteå, Sweden, are sopranos Federica Lombardi from Cesena, Italy; Ana Maria Martinez from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Ying Fang from Ningbo, China, and tenor Ben Bliss from Prairie Village, Kan. Nathalie Stutzmann of Suresnes, France, conducts the Met Orchestra. The opera is sung in Italian, with English subtitles provided. “In this new staging, the familiar tale of deceit and damnation unfolds in an abstract architectural landscape, which illuminates the dark corners of history and its characters,” according to the Met. The simulcasts have been top-notch experiences, said Ghostlight Productions Chairman of the Board Ron Graham, who has been to nearly every one of them this season. “Even if someone has never seen opera before or doesn’t understand the sung language, the emotion and intent of the performers shines through,” he added. “All the shows have subtitles if they’re not sung in English. But I’ve often found myself not needing to read because the story is on. After “Don Giovanni” this Saturday, the last opera of the 2022-23 season is “Die Zauberflote”. This work by Mozart, aka “The Magic Flute”, will light up the big screens of the Elks Pavilion and the Rose Theater on June 3.





