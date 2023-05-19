Music on the Strait summer festival returns

PORT ANGELES — It all feels a little unreal at this point.

But the dates are fixed and the musicians are getting ready. Three concerts in a new performing arts center facing the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Twelve artists from all over the continent. The world premiere of music inspired by the now free Elwha River: These are parts of the fifth Music on the Strait festival to be held in Port Angeles this summer.

“This season is a dream come true,” said Port Angeles native and festival co-founder James Garlick.

The festival celebrates masters such as Brahms and JS Bach, while introducing new music.

“We are thrilled to present the works of two great contemporary composers: Estonian American artist Lembit Beecher and Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma,” added Garlick.

Tate’s piece, “Pisashi” for string quartet, is enlivened by Hopi and Pueblo rhythms; the opening alto solo paraphrases the dance of the Pueblo bison.

Music on the Strait (MOTS) tickets will go on sale to donors on Saturday and the general public on June 1 for the festival, which runs over two weekends, August 19-20 and August 26-28 . Discounted tickets will be provided to donors who contribute $250 or more in 2023. Those interested in making a contribution are asked to visit music onthestrait.com for more information.

Student tickets for all concerts are $10, except for the family finale on August 27, for which student tickets are $5.

The opening night on Saturday August 19 will bring together Garrick Ohlsson, the only American to win the International Chopin Competition, and the Takács Quartet, one of the greatest string quartets in the world. The quartet’s violist is Richard O’Neill, the Grammy Award winner who grew up in Sequim. Ohlsson has performed around the world since winning the Chopin Prize, aged just 22, in 1970.

“He is one of the greatest pianists of our time,” Garlick said.

The following weekend, pianist and MacArthur Genius Fellow Jeremy Denk returns to perform in the festival finale: An Afternoon of Schumann, Clara and Robert, and Johannes Brahms.

“Are you okay here in my beloved hometown of Port Angeles? Somebody wake me up,” Garlick joked.

He and O’Neill founded Music on the Strait in the summer of 2018, bringing chamber musicians from across the country to the northern Olympic Peninsula. Then they had to cancel the festival in 2020.

In September of that year, O’Neill and Garlick donned their black concert outfits and face masks to perform at what was then the construction site of Field Arts & Events Hall. They played the opening notes on the spot, the idea of ​​which was sparked by the late Donna Morris’ $9 million bequest six years earlier.

The travel was long. But Field Arts & Events Hall, on the waterfront at 201 W. Front St., is set to open in July with a series of concerts ranging from dance to jazz to classical.

Music on the Strait will give three concerts there. Two more performances will take place at its original venue, Maier Performance Hall at Peninsula College, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The festival will arrive at the 500-seat Donna Morris Auditorium at Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles on August 19, 26 and 27. The last two shows feature Denk, the famous musician and author from New York. . After three seasons at Music on the Strait, Denk is “our resident genius,” Garlick said.

The themes of the house – physical gender and gender at its heart – run through the festival. Beecher, a New York-based composer known for his inventiveness, creates a new piece inspired by the Elwha River, the Lower Elwha Klallam tribe and the return of salmon to the old waterway. Yet untitled, it’s a piece that also intertwines Beecher’s heartfelt connection to Estonia, his ancestral homeland.

In creating Music on the Strait, the founders took a grassroots approach while being ambitious, Garlick said. Local music lovers have responded by sponsoring festival performances, including free community concerts.

“We are looking for sponsors to support our 2023 festival artists,” Garlick noted. Those interested in a named sponsorship are invited to email [email protected] Donors of $250 or more get early access and 20% off tickets starting this Saturday, May 20.

The festival program includes:

• An Evening with Pianist Garrick Ohlsson at 7 p.m. on August 19, Field Arts & Events Hall and the Takács Quartet featuring the world premiere of a new work by 2023 Composer-in-Residence Lembit Beecher.

• The Takács Quartet, winners of the Gramophone Classical Music Award, in concert at 3 pm on August 20, in Maier Hall at Peninsula College.

• Seattle Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Noah Geller and percussionist Mari Yoshinaga make their MOTS debut with Grieg’s string quartet and music by Indigenous composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Maier Peninsula College Hall.

• Pianist Jeremy Denk performs Bach’s six Partitas on August 26 at 7 pm at the Field Arts & Events Hall.

• The festival finale features Denk performing three masterpieces for piano and strings by Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms on August 27 at 3 p.m. at the Field Arts & Events Hall.

The festival experience ranges from the classics of Bach and Brahms, Garlick said, to the premiere of Beecher’s Elwha River-inspired violin and viola duo. And while Garlick added that he and the festival performers are relishing in the crystal-clear sound inside the college’s Maier Hall, they’re also looking forward to being a part of the first concert season at Field Arts & Events Hall.

“We were excited about the huge potential of this project from the start,” Garlick said.

“It’s an honor for us to be among the musicians playing some of the first notes there.”





