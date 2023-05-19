Nora Fatehi’s drastic transformation after entering Bollywood is going viral! Netizens Resurface From Katrina Kaif’s Old Song & Go Performance Video, “Surgeon Has Down A Great Job”





Nora Fatehi is a name that needs no introduction. The actress had a successful television stint on Hindi television before moving south and entering Bollywood with a bang. The actress known for her item numbers in Hindi films is a trained performer and belly dancer. She participated in the show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa to show her talent. An old video of Nora Fatehi has surfaced on the internet, dating back to her pre-Bollywood days. Nora can be seen belly dancing vivaciously to Katrina Kaif’s Ek Tha Tiger song Mashallah. The source of the clip is not mentioned, but some claim it belongs to Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, the show in which Nora appeared as a contestant and later as a judge. The video, which surfaced on Reddit, had netizens discussing Nora Fatehi’s physical transformation which is quite visible. The actress looks unrecognizable in the video with a totally different set of features. One Redditor wrote: “I first thought it was a lookalike.” Another user pointed out, “She in the article song in Baahubali though, now she has a whole new face.” Another user pointed out, “Nora Fatehi claims she is only 31 years old, born in 1992. This video is of her in her early to mid-twenties. She looks so different now! Another user opened up about her age and said, “Nora is the same age as Deepika, 37.” One user pointed to the visible change in her face and wrote, “She did a lot of work. She even appeared on Big Boss years ago and looked quite different. Another comment poked fun at her and wrote, “Have to say Nora’s surgeon did a great job.” Another user shared how happy Nora looked dancing, which she no longer does. The comment read, “Look at his expressions. She looks so happy dancing. The joy and spark are missing from his performances now, I think. Another comment echoed the same thought and wrote: “Nora before Bhushan? Caption: She looks happy with her life. You can watch the video here. Nora before Bollywood?

by u/dil_mangoes In BollyBlindsNGOssip For the uninitiated, Nora Fatehi rose to fame with her Dilbar dance in Bhushan Kumar's Satyameva Jayate. She was later cast in Salman Khan's Bharat. She has also starred in Batla House, Street Dancer 3D and An Action Hero. Nora Fatehi will then be part of Madgaon Express and 100% Sajid Khan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/nora-fatehis-drastic-transformation-after-entering-bollywood-goes-viral-netizens-resurface-old-video-of-performance-on-katrina-kaifs-song-go-surgeon-has-down-a-great-job/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

