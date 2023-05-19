Variety of entertainment offered on the peninsula

A wide variety of entertainment is available this weekend on the northern Olympic Peninsula.

• Port Angeles Symphony Choir will perform at 7 p.m. in Port Angeles tonight and Sequim on Saturday night.

Featured organ soloist is Noah Michael Smith.

Tonight’s Port Angeles performance will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Lopez Ave. Saturday’s Sequim performance will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave.

Tickets are available at portangeles symphony.org, at Port Book and News, 104 E. First St., Port Angeles, and at the door of both venues. As with all Port Angeles Symphony concerts, ages 18 and under are admitted free with a ticketed patron.

• Gala spirit, a transgender convention, will host two events open to the public this weekend.

A talent show will be open to the public at 6 p.m. tonight at the Naval Elks Lodge on First Street. It will feature singers, dancers and comedians.

A dance with a live band will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel at 221 N. Lincoln St.

Both events are for ages 21 and up. A suggested donation of $5 is requested for each event. All proceeds are donated to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

• Sangineto Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. tonight at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim.

The free will offer is $20 per person.

To learn more about the group, see http://www.ensemblesangineto.com/ensemble.

• Buzz Rogowski will perform from 5-7 p.m. tonight at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• “One Man, Two Guvnors” wraps up this weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and $9 for all seats on Tuesday at www.pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office on the day of the performance.

• Olympic sculptors in driftwood will host a Driftwood art exhibit at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

About 70 sculptures will be exhibited for free. Driftwood carving demonstrations, a driftwood shop (credit cards accepted), a sale of raw wood and a raffle of a piece of driftwood from several club members will also be offered.

For more information on the Olympic Driftwood Carvers, visit olympic driftwoodsculptors.org.

• “It’s all in the timing” ends this weekend with performances at 7.30pm tonight through Sunday at The Vintage, 725 Water St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are available at www.saltfiretheatre.org or at the door.

• Strait turners The woodturning club will see a demonstration by Carl Jacobsen on how to turn an urn with a brass insert at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Jacobsen’s demonstration is part of a hybrid meeting of the Strait Turners Woodturning Club at the Gardiner Community Center, 980 Old Gardiner Road.

Turners of all levels and those wishing to learn the hobby are welcome.

For more information or a meeting link, call Jackie LeDoux at 360-457-5172 or 360-452-5673 or email [email protected]

• Olympic UFO Meeting attendees will hear Maurene Morgan, State Director of the Mutual UFO Network, discuss an April 19 report from the DOD’s Office of All Areas Anomaly Resolution at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Morgan will address the meeting at the Unity Center in Port Townsend, 3198 San Juan Ave.

Morgan will present an overview of the AARO’s testimony before Congress and moderate a discussion of its findings.

A small donation is requested to help cover the cost of the venue.

For more information, call Morgan at 360-670-4213 or email [email protected]

• Eco-printing will be demonstrated by Marilyn Hiestand from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at a free event at the Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., Sequim.

Hiestand will demonstrate the basic techniques of eco-printing using vegetation and a microwave oven.

For more information, call Hiestand at 360-565-6226 or email wovenwind [email protected]

• Gerry Sherman will perform from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the Spirits Bar and Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge.

• The Randall Wolf Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Club Seven at 7 Cedars Casino, 270756 US Highway 101, Sequim. No cover charge.

• Spring flea market at Crescent Grange will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Saturday.

The annual market is held at the barn hall, 50724 State Highway 112.

Indoor and outdoor vendors will offer plants, baked goods and a variety of other items.

The barn kitchen will serve meatball subs, pulled pork sandwiches, cookies and gravy.

• vintage sale at the North Olympic History Center will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The sale will take place at the old Lincoln School, 926 W. Eighth St.

The sale includes antique furniture, collectibles, vintage clothing, tools and artwork.

Proceeds benefit the center’s programs and operations.

• Holistic Wellness Fair and Open Day will be at Blue Mountain Yoga+ and Wellness Collective on Saturday.

There will be free classes from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the center at 803 Carlsborg Road, near Sequim.

Wellness kiosks will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The activities will end with a dance evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, call Julia Buggy at 360-809-0717, email [email protected] or visit www.juliabuggy.com.

• Dig deeper The Clallam County Master Gardeners Series will feature Jan Bartron, Betsy Burlingame, Laurel Moulton, David Rambin, Jeanette Stehr-Green and Audreen Williams presenting “Growing Tomatoes Well on the North Olympic Peninsula” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The conference will take place at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road.

Master gardeners will discuss the best practices for growing tomatoes in Clallam County.

For more information, visit https://extension.wsu.edu/clallam.

• Author Discussion by the Jefferson County Library will feature an online discussion with Courtney Summers at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Summers will discuss her new book, “I’m the Girl,” a successor to her 2019 book, “Sadie.”

For more information or to sign up for the Zoom link, visit www.jlibrary.info.

• A book launch hosted by Mitch Luckett for his new novel “Holy Toller Heart” is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event takes place at the Quilcene Community Center, 294952 US Highway 101.

The novel is Luckett’s third; he also wrote “To Kill a Common Loon” and its sequel “The Man in the Loon”.

For more information, call Luckett at 360-461-3692, email [email protected] or visit www.mitchluckett.com.

• A conference on the gardenfree for attendees, will be presented online by Jill Allison at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Weaving the Web: Soil, Pollinators and Human Health” is sponsored by Friends of Fort Flagler.

Allison will discuss the effects of pesticides on pollinators, soil and the human microbiome.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in traditional Chinese medicine.

Participants must register at www.eventbrite.com.

• Salish Sea Early Music Festival will present “Bach Concerti and Cantatas” at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Baroque Music Concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1020 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

This week’s performers are Maike Albrecht, soprano; Hans-Jürgen Schnoor, harpsichord; Jeffrey Cohan, baroque flute; Carrie Krause, violin; Elisabeth Phelps, violin; Lindsey Strand-Polyak, viola; and Annabeth Shirley, cello.

Albrecht and Schnoor are from Lübeck, Germany.

The suggested donation is $20 to $25 per person. Youth 18 and under are admitted free.

• Young Eagles Flights will be offered free of charge to youth ages 8 to 17 by the Experimental Aircraft Association 430 of Sequim from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The aircraft will operate from William R. Fairchild International Airport, 1402 Fairchild Airport Road.

Passengers must have a signed authorization from a parent or guardian, who must be present during the flight.

Participants can pre-register at www.youngeaglesday.org until 8 p.m. on Saturday; on-site registration will use the same website.

The pilots of the association offer these flights to encourage young people to consider aviation as a career, a hobby or a pastime.

The association will also fly Saturday, June 17 from Sequim Valley Airport and Sunday, July 16 from Jefferson County International Airport.

• An accordion evening will feature Gig Harbor’s Charlie Brown from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The rally takes place at the Shipley Center, 921 E. Hammond St.

Accordionists are welcome to bring their instruments and play a song or two; the public is invited to listen or dance.

The recommended donation is $5 to cover room rental costs.

For more information, call 360-452-0191.





