Watch: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai wears Dubai-based designer outfit at Cannes 2023 – News





The former Miss World wore a black and silver hooded dress to the international event Photo: AP By web office Published: Fri 19 May 2023, 07:48 Last update: Fri 19 May 2023, 11:07 Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally made a red carpet arrival at this year's event. She was spotted in a black and silver hooded dress by Sophie Couture. The former Miss World completed the look with ruby ​​lips. Her surprisingly eccentric almost futuristic dress is from a Dubai-based designer. Sophie's Couture is located in the Dubai Design District, so residents can get their hands on a dress from the international designer. Aishwarya's bold choice has created controversy online. Fashion critics and the general public had several thoughts on her unique outfit, with some absolutely hating her look and others praising the shower. Check out his photos from the event: Photo: AFP Photo: AFP Photo: AFP Photo: Reuters The official Sophie Couture Instagram handle has shared the details of the dress. The message read: "Unveiling a breathtaking creation from our Maison, combined with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection." The paparazzi went crazy on the red carpet chanting the diva's name. Aishwarya is one of the most prominent Indian faces on international catwalks, especially at Cannes. Earlier, another one of her Cannes looks went viral before she hit the red carpet. Aishwarya looked stunning in a green Valentino sequin cape dress. She accentuated her look with transparent block heels. "The OG is back," one social media user commented. "The kind of bling we've been waiting for," wrote another. The 2023 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on May 16 and will end on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded. at the festival. (With ANI entries)

