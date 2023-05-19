Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor turns down Atlees star Varun Dhawan : Bollywood News
In 2020, Bollywood Hungama reported that sensational South director Atlee had acquired the rights to remake the Vijay star. beaten down. In fact, we also reported that the maverick filmmaker tapped Varun Dhawan for the film. Later in February 2023, we confirmed that Atlee would begin work on the beaten down Remake after finishing starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathy jawan. Well, now we learn that the director apparently approached Janhvi Kapoor for the film, but the actress turned down the company.
Janhvi Kapoor turns down Atlees star Varun Dhawan
Revealing details, a source close to the project informed Bollywood Hungama, Atlee is keen to start working on the beaten down redo after jawan and has already locked Varun for the lead. Following this, he had approached Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead, but the actress turned down the venture citing date issues.
Interestingly, the movie in question will be a remake of Thalapathy star Vijay beaten down and will be funded by Murad Khetani and Atlee. However, with Janhvi opting out of the project, the director is looking to cast another household name, while the supporting female lead is yet to be locked down. Currently, Khetani and Atlee are looking to start the adventure as soon as possible after jawan releases and works hard to try and lock down the two female leads.
As for the movie, beaten down literally translated means Spark, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the title role with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson as the leading ladies.
