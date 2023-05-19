



May 19, 2023 / 12:02 IST Bollywood has produced several excellent films which have not yet been noticed by the public or have been underestimated. This article will look at the 10 most underrated Bollywood movies of all time. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, Aankhon Dekhi is a beautiful and thought provoking film that tells the story of a man who decides to believe only what he sees with his own eyes. The film is a poignant and touching portrait of the complexity of human relationships and the importance of perspective. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Trapped is a survival thriller about a man stuck in his apartment without food, water or electricity. The film is a gripping and intense portrait of the human spirit and the will to survive. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Masaan is a beautiful and heartbreaking film that tells the story of four people from different walks of life whose lives intersect in Varanasi. The film is a poignant and moving portrait of the human condition and the search for meaning and purpose. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad is a horror fantasy film about a man obsessed with finding hidden treasure in his ancestral home. The film is a visually stunning and suspenseful depiction of the power of greed and the consequences of our actions. Directed by Amit V. Masurkar, Newton is a political satirical film that tells the story of a government employee determined to hold free and fair elections in a remote village. The film is a sharp and insightful portrait of Indian democracy and the challenges of implementing it in a diverse country. Directed by Amole Gupte, Stanley Ka Dabba is a touching and poignant film that tells the story of a schoolboy who is denied food by his teacher and the repercussions that follow. The film is a touching portrait of childhood innocence and the importance of empathy and kindness. Straw Daisy (2014) Directed by Shonali Bose, Margarita with a Straw is a beautiful and moving film about a young woman with cerebral palsy who explores her sexuality and identity. The film is a powerful representation of the human spirit and the pursuit of happiness and fulfillment. Lipstick under my burka (2016) Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Lipstick Under My Burkha is a feminist film that tells the story of four women from different backgrounds who rebel against the patriarchal norms of their society. The film is a bold and provocative portrait of women’s empowerment and the fight for equality. Directed by Kanu Behl, Titli is a gritty and intense film that tells the story of a young man who wants to escape his dysfunctional family and start a new life. The film is a raw and visceral depiction of the darker side of human nature and the struggle for survival. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Udaan is a coming-of-age film that tells the story of a young boy who wants to pursue his dream of becoming a writer but is held back by his abusive father. The film is a poignant and moving portrait of the human spirit and the pursuit of freedom and happiness. Read today’s latest Focus update. Get live updates on Filmy News on FilmyFocus

