Bollywood celebrities and the trend of global ambassadors





The seductive charm of Bollywood celebrities has propelled them to the status of luxury brand ambassadors, attracting the attention of international mainstream brands. This trend has been gaining momentum lately as these brands recognize the immense potential and value of collaborating with Bollywood celebrities. In the last days of May alone, six of these celebrities were announced as brand ambassadors, illustrating this phenomenon. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been named the face of Tommy Hilfiger women’s watches, Manushi Chhillar is now Este Lauder’s global ambassador and Athiya Shetty represents Laneige, the Korean beauty company, as India’s first brand ambassador. These collaborations show how global companies are strategically targeting their products at India’s dynamic and growing consumer market while utilizing the celebrity status and impact of Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Alia Bhatt became an ambassador for a famous fashion brand, Gucci. She is the first Indian to represent the prestigious Italian brand globally thanks to her incredible achievement. Bhatt made her debut as Gucci’s newest global ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show in Seoul. However, Bhatt’s ambassadorship is just one example of how Bollywood celebrities are making their mark as global ambassadors for high-end foreign companies. Bollywood fans often convince themselves to buy a product just because one of their favorite Bollywood celebrities has endorsed it. Bollywood celebrities primarily serve as brand ambassadors for well-known luxury companies due to their unparalleled mass appeal. Here are some global brands that have tapped Bollywood celebrities as their global brand ambassadors. Alia Bhat The brilliant actress of Darlings fame has joined the list of Bollywood celebrities offering their star power to global luxury brands. Alia Bhatt has won the role of India’s Global Brand Ambassador for prestigious fashion label Gucci, thanks to her spectacular Met Gala debut. She was an apparent option for such a big collaboration due to her overwhelming appeal and presence. Image credits: @gucci on Instagram Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a world-renowned actress, has established herself as the reliable face of several global companies that she ardently represents. She has endorsed a number of high-end brands including Tiffany & Co., Guess, Pantene, TAG Heuer and many more. Bvlgari, an Italian luxury company, has taken a huge step in 2021 by appointing Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its global brand ambassador. Her affiliation with these reputed brands is proof of her unparalleled power and appeal among Bollywood celebrities. Image credits: @bulgari on Instagram Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone, renowned for her adaptability and unparalleled beauty, has partnered with prestigious luxury companies such as L’Oral, Nike and Vogue Eyewear. She is a sought-after brand ambassador for major corporations thanks to her elegant grace and strong screen presence. She took a big step last year when she was named an ambassador for the famous French luxury brand Cartier. She has also recently taken on the role of new Indian brand ambassador for Qatar Airways and Louis Vuitton, further cementing her position as a prominent figure among Bollywood celebrities. Image credits: @deepikapadukone on Instagram Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most coveted Bollywood celebrities for brand endorsements, garnering attention not only in India but also internationally. The Pathaan actor has an outstanding list of Indian business affiliations and was Tag Heuer’s coveted brand ambassador for over ten years. Khan is the perfect candidate to represent global brands due to his legendary position and universal appeal, enhancing his image as a well-known Bollywood celebrity with global reach. Image credits: @Svetlana Mantea on Pinterest Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan is unmistakably a self-made brand, attracting the interest of various high-end companies keen to work with him. He is the ideal choice for fitness and leisure businesses due to his perfectly chiseled physique and captivating appeal. Through his involvement in campaigns for high-profile companies like Rado, Burger King and Coca-Cola, Roshan cemented his reputation as a sought-after brand ambassador in the celebrity realm of Bollywood. Image credits: @Heinrichs Jewelery on Pinterest So it won’t be wrong to mention that India is experiencing an era of transformation where Bollywood celebrities are becoming the face of global brands. These Bollywood celebrities have emerged as the most desirable choice for global brands looking to engage in the dynamic Indian consumer market due to their huge fan bases, alluring charisma and ambitious image. This trend is expected to continue growing as the Indian market continues to develop and grow, providing attractive opportunities for brands and celebrities. In the near future, the influence of Bollywood celebrities will continue to transform and reinvent the world of brand endorsements as their reach crosses international borders as global brand ambassadors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://youthincmag.com/bollywood-celebrities-and-the-trend-of-global-ambassadorship

