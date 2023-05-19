iifa: Rakul Preet Singh to deliver ode to Bollywood’s black and white era at IIFA





Actress Rakul Preet Singh said on Thursday that she will pay homage to India’s era of black and white cinema at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. The 23rd edition of the awards will be held on May 26-27 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the second consecutive year. Singh, known for films such as “De De Pyaar De” and “Yaariyan”, said she was excited about her first dance performance at the IIFA. “I’m very excited as this is my first performance at the IIFA. I’ve always watched the awards show at home during my growing up years. It’s an act that has never been done before on the IIFA stage. “My performance is a tribute to the black and white era. I can’t reveal much, the songs will be a surprise,” Singh told reporters at the IIFA awards press conference here. Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is set to co-host the IIFA Rocks event with Farah Khan, said he was looking forward to sharing the stage with the filmmaker. IIFA Rocks, a musical extravaganza, is a grand fusion of song, dance, film and fashion that will feature live performances from popular artists. “I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi, and I’ve never been to the IIFA either. Having the opportunity to host the awards show with Farah madam, whom I really admire and love, is very exciting. Plus, she’s a friend,” Rao added. Actor Dia Mirza, also an environmental activist, spoke about the urgent actions needed to tackle climate change. “Simple gestures like refusing single-use plastics, bringing your own bottle and cutlery, celebrating holidays and birthdays in a more sustainable way, choosing sustainable clothing, eating seasonal and local vegetables, practicing a plant-based diet. .. The options are many, we have to find them because we have no choice,” added Mirza. In an effort to educate civil society on water conservation, the IIFA has also launched the Be Water+ve initiative in partnership with the AquaKraft Foundation. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a live interaction via video conference, said the ministry is pleased to partner with the IIFA. “Looking ahead, the need for water is increasing more and more. Although the Jal Shakti Ministry has done tremendous work which is recognized as an inspiring endeavor across the world, it can only be successful when people join the government efforts. “As our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has said, Jal Jan Abhiyaan and Jan Bhagidaari are needed simultaneously to achieve India’s Water Vision 2047, thereby ensuring longevity and permanent solutions,” Shekhawat added in a statement. The United Nations in India has partnered with the IIFA to create the first initiative of its kind comprising advocacy, education and action on the ground on the Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on sustainability, according to a press release issued by the IIFA. Through this pledge, the IIFA proposes to use its platforms and the voices of celebrities and actors to raise awareness of issues of sustainability and climate action in our daily lives. With the knowledge and support of the United Nations in India, the IIFA aims to encourage sustainable living, environment and water positivity in India and key regions of the world, it reads. Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the weekend and the IIFA Awards, which will see stars such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon perform at the ceremony. The awards will be presented in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.

