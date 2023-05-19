‘Six’ gives Henry VIII’s queens their own voice – Macomb Daily

Connect with us

'Six' gives Henry VIII's queens their own voice

A few UM alums lost their minds while on the touring company for the musical “Six.”

They also know a lot more about the six wives of Britain’s King Henry VIII than they knew before marking their positions in the show, which opens Tuesday, May 23 at the Fisher Theater in Detroit.

“I won’t lie; I didn’t know much about British history before ‘Six’,” admits 25-year-old Alexandra “Zan” Berube, who plays the most famous beheaded second wife, Anne Boleyn. “Early on in our rehearsal process, we had a few books to read, a docuseries we needed to see, and then we met the director. After acquiring all this knowledge, we were supposed to come up with our own historical presentation of our queens and their lives in an artistic way; some people did rap, others did power points, sketches, scenes.

Alexandra “Zan” Berube plays Anne Boleyn, the beheaded second most famous wife of Henry VIII, in the musical “Six.” (Photo courtesy of Broadway in Detroit)

“I don’t know if any of us are experts or academics or something, but we feel really close to our characters now.”

‘Six’, created by British duo of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and opened in 2017, portrays the six wives as pop stars in concert, initially competing against each other over who had the worst experience with the rude 16th century monarch before finally uniting in brotherly empowerment. It’s an irreverent take, declaring in the opening number that “history is about to be turned upside down”, and it’s filled with banter and contemporary pop culture references from the media age. social and #metoo.

“We get to turn history around,” Berube says, “and all the stuff you might have heard about wives, you dive deeper into what hasn’t been put in the history books. It’s awesome.

The queens, meanwhile, also draw inspiration from contemporary pop icons. Berube’s Boleyn, for example, incorporates elements of Miley Cyrus and Avril Lavigne, while fellow Wolverine Aline Mayagoitia incorporates characteristics of Britney Spears and Ariana Grande into her Katherine Howard, Henry’s fifth wife, who was also beheaded.

The eccentricity did not alienate audiences and, in fact, probably drew them en masse to the theatre. The original production of “Six” was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards, while the Broadway edition won two Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Costume Design in a Musical. The Broadway album “Six: Live on Opening Night” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s album chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

“It’s a great show, and it really is a dream role,” says Mayagoitia, who was a senior at UM when Berube was a freshman. She was cast in the role in 2020 but had to wait until theater touring resumed last year to hit the boards with it. “With ‘Six’, the way Lucy and Toby approached the story is this fusion of real historical figures but also these Queens of Pop, which is a really creative way to tell their stories.”

