‘Six’ gives Henry VIII’s queens their own voice – Macomb Daily

A few UM alums lost their minds while on the touring company for the musical “Six.”

They also know a lot more about the six wives of Britain’s King Henry VIII than they knew before marking their positions in the show, which opens Tuesday, May 23 at the Fisher Theater in Detroit.

“I won’t lie; I didn’t know much about British history before ‘Six’,” admits 25-year-old Alexandra “Zan” Berube, who plays the most famous beheaded second wife, Anne Boleyn. “Early on in our rehearsal process, we had a few books to read, a docuseries we needed to see, and then we met the director. After acquiring all this knowledge, we were supposed to come up with our own historical presentation of our queens and their lives in an artistic way; some people did rap, others did power points, sketches, scenes.

“I don’t know if any of us are experts or academics or something, but we feel really close to our characters now.”

‘Six’, created by British duo of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss and opened in 2017, portrays the six wives as pop stars in concert, initially competing against each other over who had the worst experience with the rude 16th century monarch before finally uniting in brotherly empowerment. It’s an irreverent take, declaring in the opening number that “history is about to be turned upside down”, and it’s filled with banter and contemporary pop culture references from the media age. social and #metoo.

“We get to turn history around,” Berube says, “and all the stuff you might have heard about wives, you dive deeper into what hasn’t been put in the history books. It’s awesome.

The queens, meanwhile, also draw inspiration from contemporary pop icons. Berube’s Boleyn, for example, incorporates elements of Miley Cyrus and Avril Lavigne, while fellow Wolverine Aline Mayagoitia incorporates characteristics of Britney Spears and Ariana Grande into her Katherine Howard, Henry’s fifth wife, who was also beheaded.

The eccentricity did not alienate audiences and, in fact, probably drew them en masse to the theatre. The original production of “Six” was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards, while the Broadway edition won two Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Costume Design in a Musical. The Broadway album “Six: Live on Opening Night” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s album chart and was nominated for a Grammy Award.

“It’s a great show, and it really is a dream role,” says Mayagoitia, who was a senior at UM when Berube was a freshman. She was cast in the role in 2020 but had to wait until theater touring resumed last year to hit the boards with it. “With ‘Six’, the way Lucy and Toby approached the story is this fusion of real historical figures but also these Queens of Pop, which is a really creative way to tell their stories.”

Six the hard way

Berube and Mayagoitia both have their own stories that led them to “Six”, of course.

Mayagoitia was born in Mexico, where her parents were both actors and part of a production of “Annie” as a child. The family moved to Austin, Texas when she was 10, where Mayagoitia continued to build her resume and even had a chance encounter backstage with Liza Minelli. The worldwide reputation of UM’s musical theater program led her to audition and head north, where she was able to expand her interests and skills.

“I made it my mission to discover scenography from all its angles,” explains Mayagoitia. “I produced, I choreographed, I did makeup, I drew, I worked in the costume shop, I learned to make wigs by hand. I tried on every hat in the theater industry and I found my likes and dislikes, which was such a great opportunity to have.While Berube was working at school, Mayagoitia participated in regional theater and television productions before joining “Six “.

Berube is from Boston and started singing at the age of five with an aunt who is a singing teacher. She attended Walnut Hills School for the Arts, a residential high school, and was also drawn to UM by its reputation and some older classmates who also attended. “I fell in love with the faculty, the campus, and the students,” says Berube, who performed in some Cabaret 313 shows while in Ann Arbor. She also maintains a keen interest in the school’s sports teams.

“At the stage door, sometimes people see Michigan in my biography and feel the need to tell me they’re from Ohio,” she laughs. “I just say, ‘Go Blue!'”

It was a blissful reunion for the two actresses when they met in the final encores. “I was thrilled that (Mayagoitia) was in the room,” Berube recalled. “It’s my first national tour, so it was a blessing to have someone I knew.”

And while the six queens spend a lot of time shooting each other during the show, both Berube and Mayagoitia say the cast members are close to each other.

“People can’t believe it; we are a cast of 10 women, so there must be drama,” Berube notes. “The fact and the reality is that there is none. There is nothing to be dramatic about. It’s a cast of amazing human beings first and amazing artists second, and our crew and band are the best people too. It’s like our home away from home.

The Queen’s Games

Both actresses gleaned a strong perspective on their characters as part of “Six.” Despite the lack of information about Howard, Mayagoitia says that in the hands of Marlow and Moss, she became “a very complete character. It lasted a lot of humor, a little stand-up comedy taking place in the middle of the show. Then, she suffers one of the hardest moments of the series, namely her sexual assault and eventual beheading. So I can really explore a real range with (Howard), and that’s really fun for me.

For Berube, meanwhile, Boleyn is “a very smart woman who was put in a position where she had no choice but to be with this man who laid eyes on her. But her story is fascinating. and there are still so many mysteries surrounding his reign.

What the two love most about ‘Six’, ultimately, is the empowering message it sends as queens to their 2023 reps, at least finding their power at a time when the message is definitely welcome and unfortunately always necessary.

“There’s a joke I can say in my song that it turns out that men only employ women to get them into their private apartments. It was a different time back then ha, ha, ha,” Mayagoitia says. “I love saying that because I can speak truth to power. It breaks my heart that 600 years later we still have this problem…and also the biggest problem of all these women’s lives and reproductive issues. We haven’t fixed them yet. The fact is that today, even though we have all these resources and knowledge, there are people whose feelings are not so different than (Henry).

Berube adds, “People can take away this super powerful message from these women who did all these things they weren’t supposed to do during this time. You realize they were making history 600 years ago…even though it didn’t work out well for them back then.

“Six” opens the 2023-2024 Broadway in Detroit season from Tuesday, May 23 through June 11 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. 313-872-1000 orbroadwayindetroit.com.