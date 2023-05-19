Historic Baldwin Theater in Royal Oak turns 100 – Daily Tribune





It’s hard to believe, but the historic Baldwin Theater in downtown Royal Oak turns 100 this year. Sounds awesome, right? In honor, on Saturday, May 20, Stagecrafters is throwing a 100th anniversary party for the Baldwin Theatre, which has been the heart of the community theater troupe since 1985. This is an invitation-only event. Back to the Baldwin The Baldwin Theater has evolved over the years, to say the least. It opened on Washington Avenue in 1922 as a vaudeville and silent movie theater. Then it became a popular local cinema. In 1985, Stagecrafters purchased the Baldwin from the town of Royal Oak and officially made it their theater and headquarters. “The theater doors reopened with ‘The Music Man’ show, which meant that the live theater was once again part of the Royal Oak community,” said Deborah Landis-Sigler, executive vice president of Stagecrafters. Landis-Sigler, a Clawson resident, has been a member of Stagecrafters since 1984 and remembers buying the Baldwin well. The Baldwin is also a historic district, as the Royal Oak City Commission gave it that designation in 2013. “The Baldwin is a treasured part of the community because of its 100-year history,” Landis-Sigler said. “When you come inside. you are absorbed in everything that happened there: the music, the films and the live performances. Over the years, many renovations have taken place, allowing the Baldwin to continue to be strong and tall. “Renovations started when we bought the Baldwin, and they never stopped,” Landis-Sigler said. “Administrative offices, makeup and costume/green rooms downstairs, second floor auditorium, furnaces, air conditioning units, paint hours, fire doors, electrical upgrades and so on right now ! “When you’re 100, your interview never stops.” Landis-Sigler adds that the building itself helps place Stagecrafters among the most prestigious theater companies. “I think part of the uniqueness is the fact that she’s still standing, and with our members, the endeavors remain as beautiful as they started,” she said. “Finding a theater group that you love is great in itself, but finding a theater group lucky enough to perform in a theater like the Baldwin is a dream come true.” Stagecrafters’ final show of the current season is “Singin’ in the Rain,” onstage at the Baldwin Theater from June 2-25. According to Erin McKay, head of marketing and events for Stagecrafters, this production is one of the greatest special effects the company has ever done. They will even make it rain on stage. “Singin’ in the Rain” is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, with a special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theater Ventures, Inc. The screenplay is by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and the songs are by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. The classic musical tells the story of silent screen stars Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont, who seem like a hot item, but things are much cooler off camera. “Catchy dialogue, a Hollywood standards chart-topping hit and the jaw-dropping title number, complete with an onstage rain shower, make this classic show a must-watch,” according to Stagecrafters. For more information on the Baldwin Theatre, “Singin’ in the Rain” and all things Stagecrafters, visit stagecrafters.org.

