Priyanka, Kriti and Other B-Town Divas Who Made Their Acting Debuts With South Movies





Actresses who made their acting debut with Southern films Subscribe to Notifications Southern films have proven to be the launching pad for several Bollywood A-listers over the years. In fact, many divas began their careers in Tamil, Telugu, Malayam or Kannada cinema, before shining in Bollywood. Here are some Bollywood actresses we bet you didn’t know got their acting debut with Southern films: Priyanka Chopra Two years after winning the Miss World crown, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in 2002 with a Tamil-language action drama. Tamizhan opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Although she immediately joined Bollywood after that and never looked back, she has repeatedly confessed how grateful she was for her first Tamil film and Vijay. Priyanka Chopra and Thalapathy Vijay. Aishwarya Rai Another Miss World trying to make it big in showbiz, Aishwarya was enlisted by Mani Ratnam himself for his film Iruvar, opposite superstar Mohanlal. The film gave her the boost she needed to shine in the limelight, given her huge success. She reunited with the manager of ace recently to Ponniyin Selvan 1 And 2! critical i say Kriti Sanon has been making power moves since the very beginning. The gorgeous actress made her acting debut with the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine, that too with Mahesh Babu. Although the movie didn’t do well at the box office, it certainly opened doors for him in Bollywood. Kriti Sanon and Mahesh Babu Deepika Padukone We currently know Deepika Padukone as a world queen bee, but did you know that her early acting days started with Southern films? Before being overthrown by Farah Khan for Om Shanti OmDeepika made her acting debut with the 2006 film Kannada Aishwarya alongside Upendra Rao. Interestingly, she is now returning to her roots with Prabhas’ pan-Indian film Project K. Yami Gautam Yami Gautam also launched his career with a film from the South. The actress starred in Ullasa Utsaha, a Kannada film released in 2010 featuring Ganesh facing the Uri actress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-kriti-sanon-aishwarya-rai-and-more-b-town-divas-who-made-their-acting-debut-with-south-movies-beyond-bollywood-news-entertainment-news-article-100341546 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos