Writer Sam Irby wears his soul again with new collection of ‘Quietly Hostile’ essays : NPR

Samantha Irby is an essayist and comedian – the latter being painfully obvious when we started chatting.

SAMANTHA IRBY: For example, all of my friends’ parents are going to be so excited (laughs).

SUMMERS: I think it’s a compliment that your friends’ parents listen to NPR. I hope that’s a compliment (laughs).

IRBY: It’s absolutely a compliment that, like, every Prius in Evanston, Illinois, has NPR (laughs) all the time.

SUMMERS: I feel so called right now.

IRBY: (Laughs) No, no. I promise you – these are the people I grew up wanting to be like.

SUMMERS: (Laughs).

IRBY: So, you know, by – not by osmosis, by whatever – the transitive property, I want to be like you.

SUMMERS: (Laughs).

IRB: So…

SUMMERS: Super polite but quietly hostile is how Samantha Irby describes herself in her latest book, also titled “Quietly Hostile.” This is her fourth collection of essays in a career that has taken her from blogger to bestselling author to writing for Hollywood shows, including the cover of “Sex And The City” and “Just Like That…” Irby’s new book tackles this show, but also relationships, deep cuts from the Dave Matthews Band and some very personal anecdotes. And I asked Irby to describe his writing for those who may not be familiar with it.

IRBY: OK, I like to warn people who have never read my books that they are disgusting. And I think, you know, people are like, oh, no, they’re not – no, no, no. They are disgusting. That’s a lot of bathroom stuff that’s funny. Lots of rotting body stuff. I make it all funny, but I also relish a little in the rudeness.

SUMMERS: You write in this really fun and very relevant way about aging. How do you feel about getting old?

IRBY: I think my body – like, I have Crohn’s disease. And I have arthritis which is associated with Crohn’s disease, and I still feel like a nightmare. So getting old – the indignity of it – I’ve already been prepared, haven’t I? You know how everyone is, you know when you’re 30 you’ll feel good about yourself. Your life will change. It didn’t happen to me, and it didn’t happen to me at 40. But I’ve heard that 50 is when you start to feel comfortable with yourself and, like, assured of your place in the world. So I look forward to the full lobotomy that happens when you wake up on your 50th birthday.

SUMMERS: Okay, so I have to tell you – you’ve put words in this book to something that I think about a lot all the time but have never heard anyone articulate before.

IRBY: Oh (laughs).

SUMMERS: It’s about the complexity of feeding your spouse’s children. And I’m also a step-parent. I wonder if it’s OK if I read this part of the essay.

IRBY: Please.

SUMMERS: You wrote…

(Reading) I go for food in a dark, eerie alley if it means I don’t have to cook for children whose constant disapproval causes me physical pain. I’d rather hear you call me the C-word than hear one of them say, may I be excused? – in an annoyed tone while walking away from the elaborate meal I worked hard on to eat stale Fritos and drink room temperature Arizona in front of the Nintendo in their bedroom.

IRBY: (Laughs) It’s the truth. I – (laughs) nothing is more overwhelming – like, they – if you ask them if they like your clothes, they don’t (laughs). If you ask them if they like the music you put on, they don’t. And it’s sad because, unfortunately, for me, I’m a person who, like, seeks validation…

SUMMERS: Yeah.

IRBY: …Even from a child, which is perhaps the most embarrassing thing I can say. But, like, the meal stuff – it’s like, I diced. And I chopped, and I jumped. And, I mean, I don’t need them to have a parade when I serve it, but I kind of want them to have a parade, don’t I?

SUMMERS: You also write about your parents in this book, and I wonder if you can tell us a bit more about them and your relationship with them.

IRBY: My parents both died separately. I am 18 years old. My mother had multiple sclerosis, which is devastating. My dad was, like, a good-for-nothing. They had divorced when I was 4, and he was kind of in and out of my life. I’m like, I don’t know them – you know? – Because your parents don’t really show you their adult identity. At least mine didn’t. And so I think my specific grief – oh, my God, what word can I use other than trip? – The experience was, like, God bless them for getting together and having me. The situation is sad, but I am not sad. Does that make sense?

SUMMERS: Yes. I mean, the thing you wrote in your book about both of your parents that really stuck with me is the part where you ask yourself this kind of unanswered question about whether it’s bad that you don’t miss them. and if you’re supposed to save a candle for someone whose voice you can’t remember. And I mean, I thought about it a lot…

IRBY: Yeah.

SUMMERS: …Because my mother is still alive. I haven’t spoken to my dad in decades at this point. And people always ask me if I feel bad about it. And it’s like, am I supposed to? I feel like I’m living my life, you know?

IRBY: That’s right. Yeah. I mean, I think people who say things like that are assuming – and I don’t want to say anything about your dad because I don’t know him, but my own dad…

SUMMERS: It looks a lot like yours. It looks a lot like yours.

IRBY: (Laughs) Okay. OK fine. So, like, people assume that you had, like, good parents who were kind and caring for you, and it’s like I didn’t. So we had our time. I cried a lot during my adolescence. And then, like, you have to keep moving.

SUMMERS: Okay. I’m going to make a sharp right turn here.

IRBY: Alright.

SUMMERS: You cover so much in this book about love for Dave Matthews, but you also write about pornography and personal pleasure. And there’s even a whole list of things and places you’ve peed in the last few years. SO…

IRBY: (Laughs).

SUMMERS: …I’m curious – while preparing this book, was there a time when you looked at something that you wrote and said to yourself, no, I – that one – that can’t not go into this book. Have you ever had a moment like this?

IRBY: No because – I say it all the time, so I hope no one has ever heard me say it. But I really – like, when you write about something personal, you have to be okay with it, like being on a billboard or being on the news – right? – because, for the rest of your life, people who have read your work will quote it to you. You know, not thinking about how people are going to react overall, it’s very easy to say what I’m going to say. And then, as soon as the thing is done, I immediately send it to my editor so that I can’t (laughs) take it back or waste the words or whatever. It’s good, you know? Want to talk about it? Great. Are you disgusted and want to take the plunge? It is good too. I give it back without thinking, and I’m like, well, it’s in the hands of the world. There’s nothing I can do.

SUMMERS: Author Samantha Irby.

IRBY: (Laughs).

SUMMERS: His latest book is “Quietly Hostile.” Samantha, thank you very much.

IRBY: Thanks for inviting me. It was a dream. You are the best.

SUMMERS: You are the best.

