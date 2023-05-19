Spring Sing 2023: Hoping to spark both laughter and tears, the company is set to return as comedic hosts

Comically leading Spring Sing, Company grants absurdity to the student experience.

The comedy sketch troupe serves as emcee for UCLA’s annual Spring Sing Music Contest, said society member and fourth-year data theory student Bennett Cohen, who creates about 10 sketches each season. Under the lights of the Los Angeles Tennis Center, Company begins and concludes the show while offering entertainment to transition between acts and boost audience morale, added co-supervisor and sophomore psychology student Marley Adler.

“I really hope the audience just feels seen,” Adler said. “My favorite part of watching Company last year was just saying, ‘Wow, I’ve been in the exact same position, and you put the experience I had into words. “”

The company kicked off the creative process by auditioning new members in January, with 10 members selected this year compared to 12 last year, co-director Evan Starr said. Sketch-writing begins in February, and members team up to write a script or two each week, the fourth-year anthropology and cognitive science student said, generating just over 60 sketches in total. He added that the process of shrinking the selections was particularly nerve-wracking because of how funny he found them, with some sketches now only existing in his Google Drive.

In her second year back in person, Adler said this show will feature eight sketches — four pre-recorded and four live — instead of last season’s 15. execution time, she said. Starr added that there will also be a pre-recorded first sketch musical and a live closing musical sketch, with the closing musical number packing a sentimental punch.

The main theme, Starr said, is the variety of UCLA student experiences and the resulting comedic randomness that lends itself to wackier sketches. This is illustrated by an absurdity Ship sketch from the last show, which featured a student joining a new campus cult, the Starships. One of his favorite sketches from Company, 2019″Grapes with Egg», which makes fun of a Kerckhoff coffee dish with a nonsensical musical number with dancing grapes, embodies the extravagant energy he hopes to capture this season, he added.

“You’re going to see a lot of great people characters this year,” Starr said. “Last year there was the Starship robot sketch, and it was a big hit with Nick Delzompo, who’s back in Company again, playing a weird character.”

After his turn on the show last year, Delzompo said people shouted “Starship” in his direction across campus. One of his main goals beyond collaborating with all the band members this year was to write a sketch by himself, the fourth-year communications student said, and the result is a bizarre imagination. of a UCLA Character Hall of Fame. Imagine a tour guide leading students through the Walt Disney World Hall of Presidents, but with animatronic shapes of UCLA alumni and faculty, Delzompo said.

Although the Hall of Fame sketch is live, Delzompo said the pre-recorded format provides more flexibility to explore an offbeat lens. Pre-recorded sketches allow members of the company the creative freedom to direct various elements through a cinematic perspective, Cohen said.

The show features pre-filmed sketches in a variety of locations to capture the full view of campus life, from the Bruin Walk to the Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, Starr said. Filming in crowded places like Bruin Walk, Delzompo said, made filming difficult, especially when it came to lying on the ground pretending to be injured.

“People were walking by and saying, ‘Do we need to call 911? We’d say, “No, it’s for, um — come to Spring Sing,” Delzompo said. “You can kind of go everywhere and wear a stupid costume and talk nonsense while people stare at you. It’s a good time.

On his third Spring Sing appearance, Cohen said he had contributed as a writer to three sketches. One is a music video titled “Spring Break,” about three UCLA students with radically different breaks; meanwhile, another examines the torment of doing laundry in Westwood. With multiple Spring Sing cycles under his belt and having taken acting lessons to hone his skills, Cohen said his style is constantly evolving.

“If there are two cities, like boring reality and crazy city, I like to write right on the border of that,” Cohen said.

In terms of the writing process, a partner can either precisely match their comedic style or approach from a different point of view, Cohen said — nevertheless, collaboration elevates sketches. The common theme, he said, is that the members of the company are all students at this very moment, Generation Z of the post-COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore their style of comedy is the product.

Spring Sing only occurs at UCLA and is fundamentally tied to his college experience, and Cohen said he hopes the show will cement the performance framework for years to come. Starr said looking at the company’s sketches helped him decide to come to UCLA, so this final performance serves as his looping moment.

“Really, nothing makes you more sentimental, I think, than comedy,” Starr said. “I hope people are laughing, crying, having a good time. And I hope the student body loves Company as much as I love them.