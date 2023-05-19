Jyotishachar, father of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana…





New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana’s father and astrologer P Khurrana died in Mohali. This was confirmed by the actor by releasing an official statement. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, P Khurrana was also the father of Aparshakti Khurana. He died on Friday. Also Read:- Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ launched in India with MediaTek Helio G36 SoC: Check price and more The official statement released by the family of Ayushmann Khurrana read: “It is with heavy hearts that we inform that the father and astrologer of Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana, P Khurrana, passed away today at 10:30 a.m. in Mohali. . He had been in pain for a long time. We are all overwhelmed by your prayers and support in our personal loss. We appreciate that. P Khurana was also very popular in North India due to his contribution in the field of astrology. He was from Chandigarh in Punjab. He also wrote books on Jyotish acharya. Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his dad in 2020. He said, “I don’t believe in Jyotish acharya but my dad trained in it all his life. He always told me son to take the pulse of the public. That’s what I did.” Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen in the film Dream Girl 2. Apart from him, Ananya Pandey will have an important role in this film. Recently, the trailer for the film has been released. was well liked. Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana are also film actors. Both have worked in many films. Many films from both have done well at the box office. Both have played important roles in many films. Both have also hosted numerous award shows. The news of his father’s death brought many people to tears on social media. At the same time, many people also expressed their condolences by visiting his home. To read also:- Horrible accident on the road Hardoi-Lucknow: an uncontrollable car hit a truck, 4 people died

