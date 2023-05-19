Entertainment
Produced by Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark’s New Album Plays ForeverExBulletin
A favorite Nashville songwriter reintroduces himself as a person
The self-titled album is a rite of passage. Self-titling makes the first draft easier, for example, as a literal way to introduce a new artist to their audience. But what about a mid-career LP? Such a move could signal a new direction for an artist or perhaps a deeper commitment to the work, a showcase of their craftsmanship, a greater attempt at vulnerability and authenticity. Produced by Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark’s self-titled 11-song collection is raw and understated, sonically reminiscent of her debut release but offering lyrical snapshots of Clark the person, not Clark the pen for hire.
Such a move seems especially notable for Clark, who first caught the attention of country fans by writing songs for other artists including Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Reba McEntire. His first album, 2013 is quietly excellent 12 songsdidn’t lack critical acclaim and more recognition, but that was in 2016 Big day in a small town, a concept album, which allowed Clark to spread her narrative wings and, in turn, heralded her as a true star. Completed by 2019 Grammy nominees Your life is a record, his most common offering, Clark’s trio of introductory records left no doubt about his talents, but little insight into his creator. Release May 19 brandy clark change that.
While brandy clark is not entirely autobiographical, the opening track was inspired by a line of Forrest Gump, after all, the LP is clearly a collection of songs written with Clark herself, not a publishing company, in mind. Lyrically, this is evident on tracks like “Northwest,” one of the rowdiest numbers on the LP and a tribute to Clark’s home state of Washington. Sonically, these songs provide more room for Clark to showcase her singing voice, a powerful and agile instrument she wields masterfully, using a keen sense of dynamics to create emotion at key moments. or stepping back to let the story itself take center stage. .
The album opens with “Ain’t Enough Rocks”, a short one-song story about two sisters getting revenge on their abusive father, full of vivid imagery (“a wolf in daddy’s clothes”, the “right amount of limestone” to keep a body underwater) and cleverly constructed rhymes (“That angry sky was thunder as they drove him to Cumberland”, “Cops blamed his liver for never drug the river”). Clark’s voice is part spoken, part sung, an effective combination that underscores the depth of his storytelling and allows for moments of catharsis for the listener. Slide guitar virtuoso and king of sound Derek Trucks lends his talents to the track, with his fiery licks blasting through Carlile’s spare, moody production like lightning strikes through a thunderstorm.
The battered and shattered “Buried” shows Clark’s talent for a heartbreaking ballad and has one of the most heartbreaking lines and there are many she wrote: “I’m going to fly to France, first class from New York to Paris / Get drunk on wine and dance with someone who’s not shy.” While the track’s first and second person pronouns lend a cloak of vagueness to the relationship in question, it’s hard not to hear the song through an eerie lens, adding an extra layer of devastation. Clark’s masterful control over his voice accentuates things further. On the chorus, for example, she lets her voice break as she offers a chain of hypothetical “If you don’t want me”, “If you’re beyond me” each “if” uttered with a wavering whisper.
Other highlights include “She Smoked in the House,” a tender, playful portrayal of the kind of woman Clark’s grandmother “bought everything at Sears on layaway” and “put coffee in her creamer.” “. Atop percussive guitar, Clark delivers these details with a knowing wink in her voice, shifting into a higher register at the song’s most emotional moments, such as when she admits, “I hate cigarettes, but I miss all that smoke.” “Up Above the Clouds (Cecilia’s Song)” is almost a lullaby in its smooth, simple melody, with beautiful harmony vocals from Lucius, who feature on the clear-eyed “Tell Her You Don’t Love Her.”
A key moment in brandy clark comes four tracks, when Clark and Carlile join forces for the candid and poignant “Dear Insecurity.” Carlile takes the first verse, setting up the song’s conceit: addressing an insecurity personified, she sings, “You take half this bed, living without rent in my head.” Clark elaborates on the concept, admitting specific concerns: “My lips are way too thin, too many miles on my skin.” The interplay of their vocals is reason enough for repeat listens, but paired with such honest, wart-filled lyrics, the song sounds quietly radical. Country music has a rich history of women baring their souls, but these days those songs are often overshadowed by the bravado and brews of the genre’s male-dominated radio format. Counter trends and get back in shape, brandy clark is a beautiful reminder of the potential that comes with openness.
Warner Records
Youtube
|
