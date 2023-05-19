Entertainment
Actor Helmut Berger, the eternal “widower of Visconti” has died
Update
At 79, after a prodigiously dissolute life, the Austrian actor exalted by Luchino Visconti, who said goodbye to cinema at the hands of Albert Serra, died
Helmut Bergericon of European cinema of the 60s and 70s, and craftsman of the breaking of sexual taboos of the time, died this Thursday in Salzburg a few days before his 79th birthday.
The life of a young aspiring actor, the son of a wealthy family of Austrian hoteliers, changed dramatically when the gaze of Luchino Visconti perched on him.
The great master of Italian cinema made him his lover and, after offering him a role in The witches (1967), transformed him into one of the greatest myths of the seventh art with The Fall of the Gods (1969), a twisted denunciation of the involvement of large German industrial families in the rise of Nazism.
Helmut Berger played the androgynous grandsonwho provoked the family by parodying the Marlene Dietrich of the blue angel. A pedophile in his spare time, his perverse and cruel character ends up donning the black SS uniform and taking over the family metallurgical factory. Visconti later gave him the absolute lead role in the excessive Ludwig II of Bavaria (1973), and they collaborated again on the endearing confidences (1974).
The death of the Italian filmmaker in 1976 completely devastated him. There were suicide attempts, and alcohol, in large quantities, was a constant. until his last years. He always considered himself “Visconti’s widower”, and his life was marked by the decadent spirit of his mentor’s films.
It should have been Albert Serra the one who saved him for one last performance in the great Freedomchronicle of a nocturnal orgy at dawn in the 18th century, a long passage of which is currently being screened as part of the extraordinary exhibition Sade, at the CCCB, in Barcelona. A farewell worthy of the actor, who had also participated in the previous play that the Catalan staged in Berlin.
This was not his only collaboration with directors from our country. In his time, he also placed himself under the orders of Jesse Franco (predators of the night) and Antonio Ribas (the trilogy Victoria!). Nor were Visconti’s films his only masterpieces. we saw it in The Finzi-Contini garden (1970), another pinnacle of Italian cinema, this time directed by Vittorio de Sica, which also deals with the rise of fascism, although from a very different angle. almost inevitably, Tinto brass count with para Hello Kitty (1976), which could be considered an erotic-festive version of The Fall of the Gods.
He also landed a small role as the beardless Vatican banker in the third episode of The Godfather, and appeared in several episodes of the soap opera Dinasta. More recently, Bertrand Bonello called on him to bring Yves Saint Laurent to life in what is, of course, its most decadent phase.
On a symbolic level, the character that best defines Berger is perhaps that of Dorian Gray: the magazine vogue qualified it, if too likely to be mistaken (with my apologies to Alain Delon), as the most handsome man in the worldbut while her beauty was fixed on the fabric of the past, her life was characterized by a state of continual decadence, a constant downward slope covered with all manner of scandal and showered with all possible excess.
Until a few years ago, his states of maximum intoxication paralyzed the planes in which he boarded, and that was accused of bigamy by actress Francesca Guidato. They had been married for 15 years, but weren’t officially divorced when the actor tied the knot in Ibiza, aged 71, to a young man 37 years his junior known as ‘Botox Boy’, Florian Wess . It was not a question of money, because then Berger said he was already completely ruined, after a life of luxury. Guidato blamed her for everything: excessive consumption of alcohol and drugs, multiple infidelities with men and women, and even a sado-masochistic relationship with the governess. Pure Shepherd.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
