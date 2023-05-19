BOLLYWOOD ACTOR AYUSHMAN KHURANA GRIEVES AS RENOWNED ASTROLGER FATHER P. KHURANA PASSES





Face2News/Chandigarh Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana mourn as their father, renowned astrologer P. Khurana, died at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning in Mohali. The renowned astrologer and author was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali some time ago and was suffering from a prolonged incurable illness. P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his contribution in the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he has also written books based on his knowledge on the subject. Meanwhile, Fortis Mohali health report, said, Mr Khurrana, also known as Mr. VK Khurrana was admitted to Fortis Mohali Hospital on May 13 for respiratory failure. His condition continued to worsen with multiple organ dysfunction. He died on May 19 in the morning. Fortis Mohali Hospital sends its deepest condolences on his death. P. Khurrana and Shilpa Dhar (file) It can be recalled that before Khurana’s hospitalization, he was very active and on July 19, 2021 Shilpa Dhar launched the book, ‘Venus Mars – Love and Marriage’, written by Acharya P. Khurrana, the internationally renowned leading astrologer at a specially organized press conference on July 19, 2021 at Mount View Hotel, Chandigarh , in the presence of the famous actor Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi. . On this occasion, Khurrana spoke about her profession. He said there are many intellectuals across the country who have been curious about the continuation of his legacy. He also said that everyone else he met wanted to be the star overnight, unlike Miss Shilpa, who had enormous patience waiting for that day. Apart from being a spiritual person, she is an extremely talented and hardcore writer. After writing four books, her latest book, “Seven Lessons Cinema Taught Me”, was an outstanding success on Amazon. I once told her to write a book, which, to my surprise, was written by her in just three days. Writing two hundred pages in one go says a lot about his dedication. Shilpa Dhar had shared that it was the most precious day of her life when her Guru Acharya P. Khuranna ji bequeathed her legacy to her. She stated that what differentiates her guru from others is her divine connection with the Supreme Lord. Everything he prophesied for her has come true so far. She compared him to Sage Parashara and Sage Jamini who helped bring a new dimension to Vedic Astrology, known as Parashara and Jamini Vedic Astrology. She cited that the day would not be far off when a new algorithm in the science of divination would be brought in and known to generations to come as Acharaya P. Khurrana, Decoding Astrology.

