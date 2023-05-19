Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s childhood home in Chennai sold to Tamil actor C Manikandan





Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has seen his childhood home in Chennai undergo a significant change as his parents recently sold the property, according to a report by The Hindu. Located in the city’s Ashok Nagar district, the land was sold by Pichai’s father after demolishing the house. The buyer of the property is none other than Tamil actor and producer C Manikandan. Sundar Pichai, born to Lakshmi and Regunatha Pichai in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, spent his entire childhood in Chennai. It was in this city that he was educated, attending Jawahar Vidyalaya Secondary School and Vana Vani School before joining IIT-Kharagpur. Manikandan, the new owner of the house, shared his experience with The Hindu, highlighting the touching moment Pichai’s father handed over the documents. The humility displayed by Pichai’s parents during the transaction marked Manikandan. He said Sundar’s mother personally made filter coffee, while his father presented the documents when they first met. Manikandan further explained that Pichai’s father waited patiently for hours at the registry office and diligently completed all the necessary paperwork and tax obligations before finally handing over the paperwork to him. Also Read:’Twitter 2.0′: Elon Musk’s Twitter CEO Picks Linda Yaccarino Over Platform’s Future Upon learning that the property belonged to Sundar Pichai’s parents, Manikandan was inspired to purchase it immediately. He expressed his pride and admiration for Pichai’s accomplishments, saying acquiring the house where the famous CEO grew up would be a significant personal achievement. The transaction process took about four months, as Pichai’s father was residing in the United States at the time. Sundars father collapsed for a few minutes handing over the paperwork as it was his first property, Manikandan added. Pichai, whose last visit to Chennai dates back to October 2021, took the opportunity to revisit Vana Vani School during his trip to the airport. This visit served as a nostalgic reminder of his educational journey and the treasured memories he created in his hometown. Read also “Buying Netflix for $4 billion would have been better instead of…”: Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer ChatGPT beats the best investment funds in a stock-picking experiment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-ceo-sundar-pichais-childhood-home-in-chennai-sold-to-tamil-actor-c-manikandan-381989-2023-05-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos