Actor Helmut Berger of the famous Godfather III dies at 78





Helmut Bergerone of the great figures of the filmmaker Luchino Viscontidied “peacefully, but surprisingly”, according to his agent. The actor was about to turn 79 and said goodbye leaving a great legacy behind him, with films like ‘The Godfather III’ or ‘The Picture of Dorian Grey’ being a benchmark in the 60s and 70. The agent of the actor, born in 1944 in Austria, confirms that ShepherdThe death of occurred Thursday, in the early hours of the day. Thus, the world of cinema loses one of the greatest European legends, whose personality and controversies were as important as his legacy. From his sex life to accumulating several successes During his early years, Helmut Berger stayed in several countries, such as France, England and Italy, where he learned his languages ​​and met Luchino Viscontiwhich made him one of the most important actors of the time. Thanks to their relationship, the performer got several roles in productions, and gradually they became close friends until they became a couple. The turning point came when Shepherd openly declares his bisexuality. Therefore, he and Luchino Visconti became lovers and inseparable since the 60s. However, after the death of the filmmaker in 1976, the actor completely changed and turned to a life of excess, in which drugs and alcohol were not lacking and he even attempted suicide on one occasion. Despite everything, he left behind a legacy full of great successes. In addition to ‘The Godfather III’ or ‘The Picture of Dorian Grey’, he worked in films like ‘Ludwig’ and ‘Ash Wednesday’, in which he co-starred on the big screen with established Hollywood actresses like Elizabeth Taylor And Henry Fonda. Since the 1990s, when he published his autobiography and admitted to having slept with dozens of celebrities, he has been through a 15-year marriage and even retired from acting to care for his mother. After his death he returned to his career, although in 2019 he announced his final retirement after going through several pneumonias and since then he has rested and lived in peace in Salzburg.

