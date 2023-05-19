Y The Last Man, Willow among 30 titles pulled from Disney+, Hulu – The Hollywood Reporter





As expected, Disney is following Warner Bros. Discovery and removes underperforming titles from its streaming services in a bid to wipe out nearly $2 billion of its bottom line. Scripted titles to be removed from Hulu and Disney+ include FX Y: The Last Man, Pistol, Little Demon, Hulu series became Disney+ Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+ Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks, Turner & Hooch, Willow and ABC-turned-Hulu comedy Maggie, as well as National Geographic The world according to Jeff Goldblum. In all, more than 30 shows will be removed from platforms next week in this first wave of reductions. The titles, many of which are listed below, will disappear from May 26. Sources say the programming could be made available elsewhere, such as digital sales platforms and the like. Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy revealed on Disney’s earnings call last week that the company will be reviewing TV series and movies across its various platforms and plans to remove “certain content from streaming platforms.” McCarthy noted that Disney plans to take an impairment charge of between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion on the content it removes. “Well, you work on something for years, pour your heart and soul into it, like hundreds of other artists do. You do it during a global pandemic, away from home. Then it gets canceled before even to have a chance to finish its broadcast. Then it disappeared. Y: The Last Man Showrunner Eliza Clark wrote on Twitter after the news broke. The removal of Disney content follows a similar move by Warner Bros. Discovery by David Zaslav, who pulled titles from HBO Max, including Westworld, The Nevers, Generation, FBoy Island, Legendary, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Chronicles of Gordita, Raised By Wolves and more in an effort to stop paying for underperforming library titles. The company instead licensed many of those same shows to Roku and Tubi in a series of licensing deals that helped further monetize programming that fell short of initial expectations. A list of the many Disney titles impacted follows. america the beautiful

among the stars

Artemis Poultry

Be our leader

Best in the dough

Best in the snow

The big belly

big hat

black beauty

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)

Clouds

Diary of a Future President

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

doll face

Earth to Ned

Everything is trash

fairy tale weddings

Foodtastic

Live Harmonious

Howard

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

just beyond

Little demon

Love in Corona times

maggie

magic camp

Willow making

The Mighty Ducks

More than robots

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The one and only Ivan

Own the room

Pentatonix: around the world for the holidays

Choice of litter

Gun

The premise

Princess

The quest

rogue trip

Rosaline

Store class

star girl

Stuntman

Supernatural

Timmy Fail

Turner & Hooch

Weird but true

willow

Wolfgang

The world according to Jeff Goldblum

Y: The Last Man

