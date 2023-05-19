Gladiator 2 Launches Moon Knight, White Lotus Stars, and Another Returning Actor





Gladiator 2 continued to expand its star-studded cast with several new actors. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film will star Paul Mescal as Lucius, the young boy originally played by Spencer Treat Clark, and will be set approximately 30 years after the original. Gladiator. While Crowe is not expected to return since her character died in the last film, it has already been confirmed that Connie Nielsen will reprise her role as Lucilla, Lucius’ mother. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Deadline reports that May Calamawy, who played Layla El-Faouly in Marvel’s moon knight, was thrown into Gladiator 2. Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) is in negotiations to play Emperor Geta. Barry Keoghan was originally in talks for the role, but the actor eventually dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Lior Raz, Peter Mensah and Matt Lucas have also been cast in undisclosed roles, with Derek Jacobi set to return from the original. Gladiator as Gracchus

Everything we know about Gladiator 2 As mentioned above, Gladiator 2 will follow Lucius de Mescal, though the finer details of the story are yet to be known. One would expect Mescal to take on Hechinger in the film, and Crowe has previously said he thinks Lucius will become Emperor in the sequel. Unlike the first film, which was written by David Franzoni, John Logan and William Nicholson, Napoleon’s David Scarpa, who also collaborated with Scott on All the money in the worldwrote the screenplay Gladiator 2. The supporting cast is also very exciting, with Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Denzel Washington all confirmed to star in the project. Washington has previously worked with Scott on American mobster. It is expected to play an important role in Gladiator 2, although his and Pascal’s roles are undisclosed at this time, while Quinn plays Emperor Caracalla. Cinematographer John Mathieson, production designer Arthur Max and costume designer Janty Yates, who received Oscar nominations for their work on the first Gladiatorcome back later. Mescal is becoming a big star, having recently been nominated for an Oscar for his performance in After Sun. Calamawy also rose quickly to fame after starring in Hulu’s critically acclaimed comedy series. frames and play the MCU’s first Egyptian superhero in moon knight. Gladiator was a huge critical and commercial success and was nominated for twelve Academy Awards, winning five, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. We should expect Gladiator 2 to be as large, if not larger, than the original when released in 2024. Source: Deadline

