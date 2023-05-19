Entertainment
North Hollywood club strippers vote unanimously to unionize
A North Hollywood strip club has become the nation’s only unionized adult club after a long battle between strippers and management.
Dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar voted unanimously to unionize with the Actors’ Equity Association, with 17 votes in favor, according to a vote tally held by the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday afternoon. The vote was emotional, with observers in the room and on Zoom crying and clapping after the votes were counted.
“The NLRB just counted our votes and it’s official!! We are UNIONIZED!! We did it!!” said the dancers via a Twitter account.
The NLRB held a union election last year, but the vote count was delayed by a protest from bar workers. As part of a feature film legal battle between Star Garden and its performers, the place had filed for bankruptcy. Star Garden settled with the labor board earlier this month and agreed to drop bankruptcy proceedings, reinstate eight laid-off dancers, reimburse workers and immediately begin bargaining with the union s he had to win, according to the NLRB.
The club will reopen within 30 to 60 days of the bankruptcy being dismissed, according to Actors’ Equity. The club’s attorneys previously told CBS News that they were “committed to negotiating in good faith with Actor’s Equity a one-of-a-kind collective bargaining agreement that is fair to all parties.”
According Stakeholder equity, the struggle to organize began in March last year, after patrons at the bar exhibited “threatening and abusive behavior” towards dancers that security did not intervene against. The dancers also said they were victims of salary theft and were fired after raising their concerns with management.
“The strippers are live performers. While some elements of their work are unique, they are essentially performance artists and have a lot in common with the other members of Equity who dance for a living,” said Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle in a statement. “Every worker who wants a union deserves a union.”
According to the NLRB, this is not the first time strippers have engaged in collective bargaining. Dancers at the Lusty Lady in San Francisco organized the Exotic Dancers Union in 1997, but the venue closed in 2013.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/north-hollywood-star-garden-topless-dive-bar-union-election-certified/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi attends the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan
- US Foods acquires Renzi Foodservice
- North Hollywood club strippers vote unanimously to unionize
- No. 1 Women’s Tennis vs. No. 3 Bulldogs in NCAA Semifinals Friday
- The 9 Best Men’s Travel Pants of 2023
- STATHERA Raises $20M in Series A CAD to Commercialize Semiconductor Timing Technology
- Body odor buffet reveals scent that attracts mosquitoes
- Today’s Loyalty Islands earthquake: A 7.7-magnitude South Pacific earthquake has triggered tsunami warnings
- Imran Khan | Pakistani police may launch operation to arrest terrorists at Imran Khan’s home
- Gladiator 2 Launches Moon Knight, White Lotus Stars, and Another Returning Actor
- De La Salle students selected as finalists for Google Contest Doodle competition
- Living With and Letting Go of Worrying Thoughts