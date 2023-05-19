North Hollywood club strippers vote unanimously to unionize

A North Hollywood strip club has become the nation’s only unionized adult club after a long battle between strippers and management.

Dancers at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar voted unanimously to unionize with the Actors’ Equity Association, with 17 votes in favor, according to a vote tally held by the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday afternoon. The vote was emotional, with observers in the room and on Zoom crying and clapping after the votes were counted.

“The NLRB just counted our votes and it’s official!! We are UNIONIZED!! We did it!!” said the dancers via a Twitter account.

The NLRB just counted our votes and it’s official!! We are UNIONIZED!! We did it!!! 🙌🥹 https://t.co/nqTdYLyfXH — Stripper Strike Noho (@stripstripkenoho) May 18, 2023

The NLRB held a union election last year, but the vote count was delayed by a protest from bar workers. As part of a feature film legal battle between Star Garden and its performers, the place had filed for bankruptcy. Star Garden settled with the labor board earlier this month and agreed to drop bankruptcy proceedings, reinstate eight laid-off dancers, reimburse workers and immediately begin bargaining with the union s he had to win, according to the NLRB.

The club will reopen within 30 to 60 days of the bankruptcy being dismissed, according to Actors’ Equity. The club’s attorneys previously told CBS News that they were “committed to negotiating in good faith with Actor’s Equity a one-of-a-kind collective bargaining agreement that is fair to all parties.”

According Stakeholder equity, the struggle to organize began in March last year, after patrons at the bar exhibited “threatening and abusive behavior” towards dancers that security did not intervene against. The dancers also said they were victims of salary theft and were fired after raising their concerns with management.

“The strippers are live performers. While some elements of their work are unique, they are essentially performance artists and have a lot in common with the other members of Equity who dance for a living,” said Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle in a statement. “Every worker who wants a union deserves a union.”

According to the NLRB, this is not the first time strippers have engaged in collective bargaining. Dancers at the Lusty Lady in San Francisco organized the Exotic Dancers Union in 1997, but the venue closed in 2013.