



Today, Koreas Busan Metropolitan City And nation live, the global leader in live entertainment, announced its partnership to develop a world-class arena and multicultural entertainment complex in Busan, South Korea’s second most populous city after Seoul. This new state-of-the-art entertainment destination will include a 20,000 capacity arena, an exhibition center, hotels and an educational facility to nurture K-pop and K-pop talent. -culture. Live Nation will manage the site and share its world-class knowledge in the planning, design and ongoing operation of the site. Live Nation Korea’s local team will also provide their content and concert promotion expertise to book talent onsite. Busans Major Heong-Joon Park: The arena will become a K-pop fueled tourism hub, contributing to the local and national economy. The complex will create many opportunities and synergies with other cultural organizations in Busan, including Osiria Tourist Complex, Haeundae Beach, and local festivals like Busan Fireworks Festival and G-Star. We look forward to seeing Busan transform into a global city full of cultural diversity. Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino said: As we continue to expand our global business, Busan will be an important tour hub for global superstars touring more globally, as well as K-pop and local artists. We were excited to help create more opportunities for artists and fans to connect, while helping grow tourism in the city. Live Nations Venue Nation owns, operates or has interests in a global portfolio of over 250 live entertainment venues, managing day-to-day operations for venues of all sizes, while managing a development pipeline to support touring markets growing all over the world. Throughout the Asia-Pacific region, Venue Nation also oversees Grange Road in Singapore, Spark Arena in New Zealand and the Palace Theatre, Festival Hall, Anitas Theatre, Fortitude Music Hall and Hindley Street Music Hall in Australia. The development of this entertainment space is more important than ever, with K-pop rapidly increasing its global audience. A study conducted by KCTI (Korea Culture & Tourism Institution) on K-pop as a global phenomenon found that the economic effect of BTS’ three-day tour of Korea was estimated at 619.7 to 1.22 trillion Korean won for each concert. Busan City will participate in project site approval procedures and provide administrative support. Three potential sites are being considered for the complex in Busan City’s projects. – ENDS – About Live Nation Entertainment

