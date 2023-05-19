A&M Board Approves PopStroke Golf Entertainment Venue at Century Square





COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) – A mini golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland. This project was approved by the Board of Regents at a meeting on Thursday and construction will begin for PopStroke on the A&M property at Century Square in College Station this summer. PopStroke started in 2018 and now has partnerships with TaylorMade and Woods. The PopStrokes have made their appearance in major cities, but this will be the second collegiate model. A recently opened location in Katy includes several dining and bar options, two mini-golf courses, an ice cream parlor, an outdoor playground and event spaces, and General Manager Kale Vliek says he’s excited about the College’s location. Station. College Station is going to have a very unique campus. They’re going to be the second collegiate model that’s going to work, he said. I want to go, I can’t wait until we open this store, and from everyone in Aggie and Aggie Nation, they’re excited and they can’t wait. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp shared his excitement in a press release after Thursday’s meeting saying, “Families and golf enthusiasts like myself will soon have an exciting new place to fun and food in Aggieland. The members of the Board of Regents deserve a lot of thanks for bringing PopStroke to our community. Construction will begin this summer and should be completed within a year. PopStroke is a two-yard facility set on a one-acre lot. A course is designed to incorporate ADA compliance for wheelchair accessibility. Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kbtx.com/2023/05/18/am-board-regents-approve-popstroke-golf-entertainment-venue-century-square/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos