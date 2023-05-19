Fitness YouTuber JJ reveals she’s in a relationship with actor Julien Kang





Model and actor Julien Kang is in a relationship with fitness youtuber JJ! On May 19, YouTuber JJ took to his personal channel TMI JeeEun to upload a video titled [TMI JeeEun] I started dating. In the video, JJ explains that she recently started dating Julien Kang, who she has been close friends with for three years. She adds, I was going to take it easy, but we both have jobs where people can recognize us on the street. If I didn’t say anything I thought people might say somewhere else I saw JJ with so-and-so, I saw them with so-and-so, so I came to reveal it via TMI because I figured it better tell my subscribers first. JJ elaborated, we’ve known each other for three years. We had a very simple relationship. This wall did not come down all at once. It was really awkward at first. I realized that a friend who became your lover was different from meeting someone like your boyfriend from the start. On how their bond has now changed, JJ shared, Julien has the personality to speak directly. If he likes it, he likes it, if he doesn’t like it, no. This is the kind to speak frankly. I think that personality was actually helpful. If he wasn’t like that, I think it would have taken us longer to get close. Regarding their similarities, she commented, Julien Kang is also a homebody. Work, gym, home. That’s why he lives with the same lifestyle as me. I had no idea when we were just friends. His personality is similar to his image. JJ added, Now that we’re dating, there are honestly more aspects that we get along in. She added that she was drawn to his honest and straightforward personality, as acting without hesitation is something she struggles with. To wrap up, JJ discussed the couple’s future plans. Our first goal is to keep dating well. So far we are both doing very well. So I’m not very worried. She also shared that the two plan to visit Canada in June, where Julien Kang is from. JJ is a fitness YouTuber whose channel JJsalondefit has over 1.1 million subscribers, while Julien Kang is a French-Korean actor who has starred in dramas like To the beautiful you, Marriage, not datingand more. Congratulations to the happy couple! Check out Julien Kang in To the Beautiful You below: look now Source (1)

