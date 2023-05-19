Entertainment
‘It’s Better Than Hollywood’: Buffalo Gap-based Film Premieres at Paramount Theater | KTAB
ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC)- Thousands of people filled the seats at Abilene’s Paramount Theater for the local premiere of “Chocolate Lizards,” a film based on a 1999 novel written by McMurry University professor Cole Thompson and based in the Los Angeles area. Abilene-Buffalo Gap.
“I was raised in the oil business and then after grad school I worked for about 12 years in the oil business, mostly here around Abilene. I was just struck by how the colorful characters they really are. They’re a little rough, you know, but they’re also wonderfully sweet and it’s really a wonderful Texas spirit,” Thompson said.
Thompson tells the story of a budding Boston actor who loses everything to find himself in Buffalo Gap, Texas. There he finds a father figure in a thug with his own issues and they find the strength to pursue their dreams in each other.
“Of course the local crowd is going to be excited about a hometown story, but it’s also a tribute to Texas,” said director Mark Bristol.
Bristol signed on to direct the screenplay written by Julie Denny and her husband Mike – a painstaking process that took more than 20 years of revisions, crew changes and even the pandemic, but Thompson says he thinks it was worth it the penalty.
“I understood that it was going to evolve into something else but I trust them, and it turns out for a good reason because they really created something wonderful,” said Thompson.
Oscar nominees Thomas Haden Church (Merle) and Bruce Dern (Scheermeyer) have signed on to star alongside Carrie-Anne Moss (Faye) of The matrix fame and promising actor Rudy Pankow (Erwin Vandeveer) known for his role in the Netflix series The Outer Banks.
Brad Leland is the most recognizable of Friday night lights plays the role of Max Dugan. He and his co-stars, minus Pankow, were all in attendance at the 7 p.m. premiere at the Paramount Theater on Wednesday night.
“I like it. It’s better than Hollywood,” Leland told KTAB/KRBC.
Leland also shares an interesting fact about his connection to the area.
“I feel immense nostalgia because I went to first grade here in Abilene, Texas… And the writer and his wife, she and I are the same age. We went to Bonham Primary School at the same time,” Leland explained.
The evening was full of cinematic magic for all involved, but especially for those who contributed to the making of the film.
“I feel euphoric. This is the town where the novel was written. This is the town where Mike and Julie Denny dreamed of making it into a movie over 20 years ago,” Bristol said.
Thompson shared her immense gratitude to be part of such a massive project, after seeing her first novel rejected. He says the success of this story is the very essence of what his story has come to mean.
“I’ve seen the movie three times now and enjoyed it more each time, I mean the story is about fighting for your dream,” Thompson said.
chocolate lizards the book is available on many online shopping portals, although the film has not yet been released to the public.
