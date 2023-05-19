Entertainment
Agriculture, classic cars, ‘Peter Pan’ and more
This weekend will offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun, interacting with animals, classic cars, a classic literary musical and more.
1. April showers bring May flowers
There are only two weekends left to experience the family fun of spring at Hidden Bee Farm’s April Showers event.
The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through May 28, features an assortment of activities, including scavenger hunts, spring-themed crafts, walks hay and great food including southern fried poutine.
There will even be opportunities to meet the animals at the farm’s animal shelter, as well as the chance to put your problem-solving skills to the test in the farm’s escape room.
The cost to attend is $2, which can be waived if you book the escape room.
Hidden Bee Farm is located at 753 Carters Creek Pike.
2. Columbia Cars and Coffee
The third Saturday of the month means collectors and classic car enthusiasts will get up early, grab a cup of coffee and congregate downtown.
The ever-popular Columbia Cars and Coffee returns starting at 8 a.m. Saturday in the public parking lot at the corner of East 7th and Woodland streets, commonly known as Motor Alley.
The event will run until 11 a.m. and repeat every third Saturday of the month.
3. ‘Peter Pan: The Musical’ at Building Block
JM Barrie’s classic tale of the boy who never wanted to grow up is on view this weekend at the Building Block School for The Arts, 1309 S. Main St.
“Peter Pan: The Musical” will have two performances this weekend starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 if purchased online at www.BuildingBlockArtscom.
First performed in December 1904, “Peter Pan” tells the story of three Darling children, Wendy, John and Michael, who are visited one night by Pan in search of his escaped shadow.
The three children are then taken to Neverland to experience great adventures, fierce pirates and more, while discovering that there is no place like home and that growing up may not be a such a bad thing.
4. Farmer’s and craft market in Chapel Hill
Spend your Saturday going out of town and visiting Provisions Farm in Chapel Hill, 2041 Highway 99, for its weekly Farmers and Artisans Market.
The market, which takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, will feature a variety of vendors offering items such as fresh meats, eggs and farmed produce, baked goods, as well as handmade clothing. home, woodcarvings and other boutique items.
Food trucks and coffee will also be available.
To stay up to date on the weekly Farmers and Artisans Market, follow Provision Farms on social media @ProvisionsFarmTN on Facebook and Instagram.
5. Live Entertainment
Domine – A Tribute to Pink Floyd will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. Actor James Gregoire will also perform at The Mulehouse this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Buy your tickets at www.TheMulehouse.com.
Ravines will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
kernel soon will perform at Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
blue ashes will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
strong hand will perform at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Don Baze Jr. Group will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/news/2023/05/19/things-to-do-farming-classic-cars-peter-pan-and-more/70224696007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- More than 30 million U.S. drivers could be at risk from a rare but dangerous airbag fault
- Agriculture, classic cars, ‘Peter Pan’ and more
- Norah Sis named to USA Volleyball’s U21 National Team roster
- Megan Fox’s Breasts Almost Pop Out Of Her Dress At Sports Illustrated Party
- Quordle of the Day: Quordle 480 – May 19, 2023: Tips, Clues, and Answers for the Word Puzzle of the Day
- The tallest building in the world
- Breast cancer screening: How often should a woman get a mammogram?
- Trump may no longer be able to use his idiocy as a defense
- What does Congress have? We have Narendra Modi and divine party workers: Chouhan
- Turkish Election Commission Confirms Results of First Round of Elections; Erdogan meets with a third-party candidate
- boris johnson: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expecting an eighth child. See the details
- Up to date cost of living: Nationwide currently pays $100 to your account. Gas and electric hat ‘fall 450’ | british news