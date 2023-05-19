Agriculture, classic cars, ‘Peter Pan’ and more

This weekend will offer plenty of opportunities for outdoor fun, interacting with animals, classic cars, a classic literary musical and more.

1. April showers bring May flowers

There are only two weekends left to experience the family fun of spring at Hidden Bee Farm’s April Showers event.

The event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through May 28, features an assortment of activities, including scavenger hunts, spring-themed crafts, walks hay and great food including southern fried poutine.

There will even be opportunities to meet the animals at the farm’s animal shelter, as well as the chance to put your problem-solving skills to the test in the farm’s escape room.

The cost to attend is $2, which can be waived if you book the escape room.

Hidden Bee Farm is located at 753 Carters Creek Pike.

2. Columbia Cars and Coffee

The third Saturday of the month means collectors and classic car enthusiasts will get up early, grab a cup of coffee and congregate downtown.

The ever-popular Columbia Cars and Coffee returns starting at 8 a.m. Saturday in the public parking lot at the corner of East 7th and Woodland streets, commonly known as Motor Alley.

The event will run until 11 a.m. and repeat every third Saturday of the month.

3. ‘Peter Pan: The Musical’ at Building Block

JM Barrie’s classic tale of the boy who never wanted to grow up is on view this weekend at the Building Block School for The Arts, 1309 S. Main St.

“Peter Pan: The Musical” will have two performances this weekend starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 if purchased online at www.BuildingBlockArtscom.

First performed in December 1904, “Peter Pan” tells the story of three Darling children, Wendy, John and Michael, who are visited one night by Pan in search of his escaped shadow.

The three children are then taken to Neverland to experience great adventures, fierce pirates and more, while discovering that there is no place like home and that growing up may not be a such a bad thing.

4. Farmer’s and craft market in Chapel Hill

Spend your Saturday going out of town and visiting Provisions Farm in Chapel Hill, 2041 Highway 99, for its weekly Farmers and Artisans Market.

The market, which takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, will feature a variety of vendors offering items such as fresh meats, eggs and farmed produce, baked goods, as well as handmade clothing. home, woodcarvings and other boutique items.

Food trucks and coffee will also be available.

To stay up to date on the weekly Farmers and Artisans Market, follow Provision Farms on social media @ProvisionsFarmTN on Facebook and Instagram.

5. Live Entertainment

Domine – A Tribute to Pink Floyd will perform at the Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. Actor James Gregoire will also perform at The Mulehouse this weekend starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Buy your tickets at www.TheMulehouse.com.

Ravines will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

kernel soon will perform at Rebel Bar and Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.

blue ashes will perform at Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

strong hand will perform at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Don Baze Jr. Group will perform at the Rebel Bar and Grill beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald.