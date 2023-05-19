Helmut Berger, iconic actor in Visconti’s The Fall of the Gods, dies at 78 | Culture





Helmut Berger (1944, Bad Isch, Austria), icon of European cinema of the 1960s and 1970s who helped break certain sexual taboos of the time, died this Thursday in Salzburg (Vienna) a few days before his 79th birthday. The Austrian was discovered as an actor by Italian director Luchino Visconti, whose lover he was for years. His life was marked by great successes in cinema such as the fall of the gods (1969), Dorian Gray’s photo (1970) or Ash Wednesday (1973), but also because of scandals and depression, especially after the death of Visconti in 1976. The interpreter, known for playing bisexual and narcissistic characters, was a gay icon and received twice (2008 and 2010) the German Gay Collective’s Teddy Award. Mrs informacin Born into a wealthy family of hoteliers in the Salzburg region of Austria, Berger learned English, French and Italian during study trips to Paris, Geneva, London and Italy. In 1964, at the age of 20, he met Visconti, who was 58, 38 years older than the young Berger, who dreamed of being an actor. Thanks to her rare beauty and her marked temperament, she had a dazzling career and acted in films considered to be anthologies, notably by Visconti. His first big hit was in the fall of the gods (1969), directed by his mentor, for which Berger was nominated for a Golden Globe. Dorian Gray’s photo (1970), The Finzi-Contini garden (1970) or Louis (1972). In Ash Wednesday (1973) Berger appeared on the big screen alongside Hollywood legends like Elizabeth Taylor and Henry Fonda. Helmut Berger in a photo from ‘Ludwig’. At that time, the journal vogue He claimed that Helmut Berger was the most attractive man in the world. The actor personified the breaking of sexual taboos in European cinema and became best known for his portrayals of narcissistic and bisexual characters. In his autobiography, Ipublished in 1998, the actor claimed to have had sex with dozens of celebrities of the time, including Rudolf Nureyev, Britt Ekland, Ursula Andress, Nathalie Delon, Linda Blair, Jerry Hall, Bianca and Mick Jagger. After the death of Visconti, who was not only his mentor and lover but a kind of surrogate father, the actor fell into a deep crisis, with a suicide attempt, excessive alcohol consumption and a train of decadent life. He even said that after his death he could never fall in love again. In the eighties he hardly appeared on the big screens, although he participated in nine episodes of the American series From this. The actor photographed in 2008. Peter Bischoff (Getty Images) In 1990, I played in the third installment of The Godfather, playing the role of a corrupt banker. A few years later, in 1994, he married Italian actress Francesca Guidato, a marriage that lasted about 15 years. From the 2000s, he moved away from cinema and television to take care of his elderly mother in Salzburg, who died in 2009. He reappeared in public life in 2013 when he was a candidate for a television competition to survive in the Australian jungle. In 2018, at the age of 74, he made his theater debut playing at the Volksbhne in Berlin in a play by Spanish director Albert Serra, Freedom, where he played a baron. A year later, he announced that due to his delicate state of health, after suffering from several pneumonias, he was putting an end to his acting career. His agent, Helmut Werner, told the local press on Thursday that Berger lived happy, satisfied and in good spirits in Salzburg until the end. And I concluded with a quote from the deceased: I have lived three lives. And that in four languages. I regret nothing!. All the culture that accompanies you awaits you here. subscribe babelia Literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVED

