Hollywood Walk of Fame star Ludacris





The Atlanta rapper and ‘Fast & Furious’ actor joined other celebrities in Los Angeles on Thursday morning as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood sidewalk.

LOS ANGELES He may already be a star of records and movie screens, but now Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has a star forever etched in Hollywood lore. The Atlanta rapper and “Fast & Furious” actor joined other celebrities in Los Angeles Thursday morning as he was honored with a star on the sidewalk of the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was joined by co-stars from the film franchise, including Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, LL Cool J and Paul Walker’s brother Cody. Other celebrities such as Queen Latifah were also present, as well as his mother, wife and daughter. Ludacris’ dedication marks the 2,756th star recognized in illustrious Hollywood history along the Walk of Fame which sits on Hollywood Boulevard. Ludacris has sold over 24 million albums worldwide with singles such as “Get Back” and “Stand Up”. The Hollywood Walk of Fame described Ludacris as a first-class entertainer whose imagination showed what rap music videos “should look and feel like”. Ludacris has been a staple of pop culture for many years, said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. As a rapper and actor, he has created some of our favorite musical and film moments and we are thrilled to welcome him to our historic landmark.” He is also known for his versatility which he showed when he accepted his first acting job as fan favorite Tej Parker in ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’. He will star in his seventh film in the franchise, “Fast X” which will be released on May 20. The man known as “Luda” taken to instagram Thursday night to describe his appreciation of the magnitude of the day and what it really meant to him. Ludacris is also credited with launching the educational platform “KidNation” and the animated series “Karma’s World”, which propelled him into the top 10 on Netflix and earned him two NAACP Image Award nominations. He also won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his performance in the movie “Hustle & Flow.” He also founded the Ludacris Foundation, a non-profit organization, and has been involved in charities such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, Feeding America, and several others.

