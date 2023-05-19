Billy Porter paints ‘The Black Mona Lisa’ on stage at the Fisher Theater – Macomb Daily





Given its Tony Award-winning history, it was fitting that Billy Porter’s The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1 stopped at home in Detroit for a Broadway-style theater. But the performance by the multi-hyphenated performer and proudly queer activist on Thursday night, May 18, at the Fisher Theater was no standard theatrical presentation. “This is my first rock ‘n’ roll tour! I’m on a tourist bus and everything! Porter gushed at the start of the show from an exercise covering the basics that stretched over two and a half exhausting but hugely entertaining years. It was a concert in his heart; Porter fronted a five-piece band and kept the music, dating back to his 1997 debut album “Untitled,” front and center. But anyone who’s paid attention to Porter, a staple at many red carpet events, knows that austerity is neither his business nor his job. Porter therefore brought much more to the proceedings. This included seven gender-mixed costumes, a favorite behind her bare-chested “Ursula dress,” named after the villain of “The Little Mermaid,” which actually had pants and pockets in the middle of her ruffles, a series of career-spanning music videos and plenty of flamboyant gossip, filled with heartfelt affirmations, personal recollections, political and social commentary, and moments of tongue-in-cheek banter. At one point, a fan screamed that she missed him at this year’s MET Gala in New York, where Porter made many memorable appearances. “F*** the MET,” Porter replied to laughs, explaining that passing on her profile, including the upcoming album “Black Mona Lisa” in September and her new movie “Our Son,” was now a priority. “I have to sell these records!” he stated. “I’m 53, I can’t stay in these pumps forever.” And there was plenty of music—two dozen songs plus a medley of Tony’s winning turn in the musical “Kinky Boots.” Porter started on the dance floor with his 2021 single “Children” and the title track of “Black Mona Lisa” and “Broke a Sweat” before diving into “Untitled” which he says has long been speared by music industry homophobia for soulful slow jams such as “Show Me,” “Lullaby,” and “Love Is On The Way.” Boots,” then blew the roof off with an emotional “Home.” Porter made his social statements with powerful renditions of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” and “Stranger Things,” while tracks like “Fashion,” “New Shoes” and “Baby Was a Dancer” came straight out. from the disco. Gloria Gaynor’s “That’s My Jam” and “I Will Survive” from an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” all accompanied by a video, of course. What really tied the night together, however, was Porter’s showmanship. An undeniably gifted and seasoned performer, he was staunchly engaged and aware throughout the show, quick-witted in his responses to the audience and confidently straddling the line between earnest commentary and irreverent, sometimes self-deprecating fun. He also had the grace of bringing in two members of his team from Detroit for a special bow and acknowledging his use of pre-recorded backing tracks, highlighting the laptop sitting in one corner of the stage. The only time things seemed to get away from Porter came during “Funk is on the One,” when an attempt to get four fans on stage for a parade ended in a dozen attractions, and the extended track, followed by band introductions, was a momentum killer just before the encore break. But Porter has triumphed on both sides, and while his dream of being “the Whitney Houston man” is unachievable, he has made it clear that being the only Billy Porter is more than enough. He promised there would be more “Mona Lisa” volumes to follow on Thursday night, and he gave us every reason to be here for those, too. ‘Six’ gives Henry VIII’s queens their own voice The historic Baldwin Theater in Royal Oak turns 100 10 films for summer 2023: from Indiana Jones and Barbie to some little gems The stars will be out in force at the spring Motor City Comic Con

