Hysterical moment, a dog pretends to be dead during a fight: a “paid actor”

They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but a TikTok video captured the moment a dog “fought” its owner just so they could launch an attack on another dog in a heated fight.

Shared by TikTok user @KrystaNoelle, the social media post showed the dog getting into a fight with its owner and another dog. Neither side was up for the dog’s forceful antics, with the owner appearing to “protect” the other dog while that dog pretended to be “dead” to comfort the other pup. The dogs’ owner can be seen laughing at the OTT moment and the second dog’s “paid play” at the end of the clip.

The position, which can be seen herewas captioned: “Paid actor”.

How to tell if your dog is fighting or fighting



Dogs can get really lively when excited and can make all sorts of growls and growls even when fighting with a well-known neighborhood dog or their owner. While play fighting is part of any pup’s nature, it can be hard to decipher whether your dog is simply having fun or showing a disturbing level of aggression when you’re in the thick of it.

There are a few clues to look for when trying to spot what’s really going on between your dog and another, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

How to tell if your dog is just fighting, according to the AKC: 1. The dog bows playfully, with the front on its knees and the back in the air. “Sometimes the dog trying to initiate play slams its front paws on the ground repeatedly,” writes the AKC. 2. A big smile, of course. There can be no better marker of a good time than a big smile. 3. Exaggerated and bouncing movements. If they are acting stupid, it can be a sure sign that they are just playing around. 4. Exaggerated, loud, continuous rumbling or growling. It is only a sign of foul play if the alarming sounds seem serious. If they’re overdone, and again, silly, they’re usually just a sign of excitement and excessive energy. 5. Dogs purposely make themselves vulnerable by “falling down”, exposing their bellies and getting caught playing chase. The dogs will usually chase each other in turns. 6. They go on for a while and don’t want to stop playing. If the situation were dire, at least one of the dogs would want to stop soon enough.

A stock image of two playfighting dogs. In the video, one of the dogs pretended to be “dead” to prevent the other dog from playing with him.

What are the comments saying?



Since being shared on the social media platform on May 23, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 27 million times, making it an online hit.

Over 8,000 TikTok users left their hysterical reactions to the funny moment in the comments section below the post.

“This look is rolling a little too real, I need proof the little homie is still alive,” one user joked.

“John Wick’s dog audition tape,” added another user.

