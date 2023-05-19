‘Fast X’ zooms in on $7.5 million in previews – The Hollywood Reporter





x fast zoomed in to $7.5 million in North American box office previews. The Universal picture is expected to open between $60 million and $70 million domestically. Overseas is another matter, where x fast is set to debut up to $220 million. Louis Leterrier is directing the popular franchise’s 10th installment (he’s also on board for the upcoming 11th installment). Vin Diesel leads an extensive cast of familiar and new faces, including franchise stalwarts Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Jordana Brewster. Newcomers include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Rita Moreno, who plays Diesel’s grandmother. Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Jason Statham, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron also star. In his review of x fast, The Hollywood ReporterFrank Scheck said, “The latest installment in this surprisingly enduring series features so many existing and new characters, living and presumed dead, that even creating the call sheets must have been a nightmare. There are so many photos of current and former actors lovingly displayed throughout the film that you start to wonder if you’re watching an action movie or the world’s most violent bar mitzvah. Over the many Fast movies, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outmaneuvered, pissed off, and outdone every enemy in their path. Now they face the deadliest adversary they have ever faced: a terrifying villain (Momoa) emerging from the shadows of the past who is fueled by blood vengeance and is determined to break up this family and destroy everything – and everyone – whom Dom likes. , for all time. Diesel said that x fast marks a return to the roots of the franchise. “You wanted to get back to the streets of LA. You wanted to get back to racing and what it looks like. You wanted to get back to the cars that made this franchise what it is,” Diesel said at an event for fans. “The support you’ve given us, you’ve allowed us to be your family.”

