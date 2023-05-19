Salvation Army shows appreciation to area supporters | News, Sports, Jobs





WEIRTON — The Salvation Army works year-round to support those in need, but officials note none of this would be possible without those who support them. The Weirton Corp. of the Salvation Army hosted many of these volunteers and contributors at a luncheon Thursday, filling the communion hall at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church and handing out more than 50 certificates of appreciation. “It takes all of us to do what we do,” explained Capt. Gene Hunt, Corp. Salvation Army officer in Hancock and Brooke counties. Describing the Salvation Army as a community-supported church, Hunt said it’s important to appreciate those who make everything they do possible, whether it’s food donations, contributions to the kettle campaign, buying toys or clothes through the Angel Tree program. , donating their time or organizing a fundraiser. “I believe in the value of thank you,” Hunt said. Major Paul Gilliam, who works at the Salvation Army’s national headquarters but has family ties to Weirton, recalled visits to the community during his childhood. “Weirton left an impression on my life,” he said, jokingly referring to an incident where he was hit by a bus in the city during his youth. Offering his own thanks to the volunteers and supporters gathered, Gilliam noted the difference the Salvation Army has made in communities across the country, saying he often meets people whose lives have been benefited in some way or other. another from the work of the organization. “You make impressions on people in this community,” he explained. “We need this.” Gilliam praised Hunt for his local leadership over the past few years, but also those who know the community and found ways to help and offer advice. “What you do lasts a long time,” he said. Throughout lunch Thursday, TV screens around the Fellowship Hall showed pictures of some of the many Salvation Army events, and the volunteers who made them a success. Musical entertainment was provided by Coty Shingle, with a welcome by Miki Marino, Chairman of the Weirton Salvation Army Advisory Council. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

