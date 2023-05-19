



Sundar Pichai’s childhood home in Chennai sold to Tamil actor C Manikandan: ‘Father is collapsing’ | Image: Wikipedia (representative)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has sold his family home in Chennai where he grew up to Tamil actor and producer C Manikandan, the Hindu has reported. The property in the Ashok Nagar district of Chennai was sold by his father Regunatha Pichai, an electrical engineer after demolishing the house. Sundar Pichai, born in Madurai in Tamil Nadu, spent his childhood in Chennai where he studied before joining IIT-Kharagpur. Manikandan told The Hindu: “Sundar’s father collapsed for a few minutes handing over the documents as it was his first property.” Manikandan touched by the humility of Pichai’s parents The Tamil actor, while speaking in Hindu, remembered the humility of his father Regunatha and his mother Lakshmi who did not use their son’s name to do the paperwork earlier. Recalling his meeting with them, Mandikandan shared that Sudar’s mother made coffee for him while his father offered the materials at the first meeting. He also shared that the Google CEO’s father waited hours at the registry office and paid all necessary taxes before handing over the document to Manikandan. The actor further stated that Sundar’s father paid for the demolition of the house before the property was handed over to him for further development. The Tamil producer further said that he decided to buy the property after discovering that it belonged to Sundar Pichai. He told the Hindu, “Sundar Pichai has made our country proud and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life.” According to Manikandan, the deal lasted four months because the family was in the United States. Sundar Pichai had last visited Chennai in October 2021 when he also visited his school, Vana Vani School, on his way to the airport.



