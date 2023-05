Farm show scheduled for Memorial Day weekend

By Kimberly Pistone [email protected] SIDNEY The 34th Annual Buckeye Farm Antiques Fair will once again be held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds this Memorial Day weekend. There will be fun activities for all ages. General admission is $5, with free admission for children 12 and under. Once admitted, all activities are free. Featured activities include a craft and flea market with a variety of vendors, petting zoo, blacksmith, wood carver, spinners and weavers, cobble mill throughout the weekend and , of course, the Don Zink Memorial Tractor Pull on Saturday. There is also a car, truck and motorcycle show on Sundays. Some of these events are weather dependent. This year’s entertainment includes local band Danny Schneible from Houston. Schneible will perform Friday starting at 69 p.m. He plays a wide variety of genres including ballads, Irish and American folk music and popular songs from the 60s, 70s and today. He also performs original songs. Jim Boedicker, from Lima, will host on Saturday afternoon. Boedicker performs country, folk, classic acoustic rock/pop, bluegrass and gospel. He also performs some unreleased songs. Additional entertainment throughout the weekend includes Dayle Lewis, of Richmond, Indiana, an award-winning chainsaw artist, and John Jack Howison, of Sidney, a blacksmith known for both general blacksmithing and blade work. Activities for children include Kiddie-Car Drag Races, which are pedal cars that have been converted with small electric motors, and there will be a mini drag strip for children to race on. There is also a barrel tractor that kids can ride on, similar to a train. On Sundays there is a tractor draw for 4 and 5 year olds. The Ross Historical Society’s Portable Museum on Wheels will also be at the show throughout the weekend. Food trucks include Grandma Moses Ice Cream, P-Nuts Chicken and More, The Red Wagon, Smileys Sugar Glazed Popcorn, and Old School Concessions. This year, the tractors presented are Allis Chalmers. These Persian Orange painted tractors were manufactured from 1914 until the 1980s. Local Allis Chalmers owners will speak remotely on Friday live with radio station WMVR about their tractors. The Buckeye Farm Antiques Show will be Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at buckeyefarmantiques.com or 937-726-2485.

