India’s Most Famous Male Exotic Belly Dancer Pran Saikia Steps Out Miss Bollywood, Goes Viral Again

We all remember him as the cheeky flirtation on Hunarbaaz on color television in 2022, where he made Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra blush and turn pink on air, winning the hearts of millions and instantly catapulting him to stardom. We are of course talking about the Assam-born dancer, artist and singer, Pran Saikia. We caught up with the exotic belly dancer with her unique approach to form, to talk about her brand new single, Miss Bollywoodwhich has already reached 196,000 views on Youtubeand much more.

Tell us about your brand new song?

Miss Bollywood is a Punjabi-English, dance-pop song. The song is about asking a girl to dance with you when you’re addicted to her dance moves. Watch it, and you’ll know why it’s getting so popular (Laughs).

Prana Saikia

You have traveled quite a journey: from Assam to AR Rahmans KM Conservatory in Chennai so far, is a new hit single guiding us?

I come from a city called Guwahati in Assam. It’s a simple and beautiful place to reside, but not a place where big dreams like becoming a star would get the support they deserve. I was almost convinced to become an IAS officer because my father deliberately wanted me to pursue the profession. But, I chose to put aside the aspirations my family had set for me and declared that I would pursue a career in the entertainment industry instead. Therefore, I came to Delhi and it opened up many opportunities for me such as music and dance scholarships. I met amazing artists who helped me improve my style in dance and music and also inspired me to release original compositions that would reflect my individuality. So I quit my job in 2019 at Vasant Valley SchoolDelhi and joined KM Conservatory, Chennai to learn audio engineering. After completing my course, I was lucky enough to appear on the color television to show; Hunarbaaz, as a special act for actor Parineeti Chopra. My video received millions of views on social media and instantly I became someone. Now I successfully perform as a dancer in my own shows and also produce self-composed music.

Prana Saikia

Beyond being a singer, you are also one of India’s first male exotic belly dancers to take the art form to new levels of popularity. Where did this journey start and how did you get into dancing professionally?

Becoming one of India’s most popular exotic male belly dancers was not my dream at all. I happened to fall in love with this style of dance when I saw how fluid the movements were. Belly dancing has always been represented by women, but I wanted to know if I could do the same monkey thing as how dancers move their bodies. I think I looked pretty good when I was performing the form and people started loving my belly dancing routines steeped in Bollywood style choreography. It was December 2021 when I was noticed by color television frames from one of my reels on instagram and they brought me to Mumbai to play for Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. The show appeared on the air in January 2022 and I received a lot of love and support from all over the country. There has been no turning back since.

Prana Saikia

What other facets of Pran Saikia remained to be discovered?

I guess I’m a me, myself and me kind of person and I’m completely satisfied with what life has given me so far. However, I am always open to new experiences. That said, sometimes I wonder if I could ever be a good boyfriend or partner. Interestingly, I’ve never been in a relationship and that sometimes surprises me. It shocks me to realize how far I’ve come through life without anyone by my side. Besides finding out if I can be a good partner or not, it is more interesting for me to find out if I will ever get into a relationship. Only god knows !

Prana Saikia

What can we expect from you next?

You can expect another catchy song very soon and with an amazing music video. Also, a tour of dance and music performances across the country and a book on self-love.

Miss Bollywood broadcasts on YouTube.

[email protected]

@elromal