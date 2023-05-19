‘Luther’ actress Ruth Wilson to star in Fremantle Doc ‘The Second Woman’





Undeniable, Fremantle’s high-end documentary label, has revealed feature-length documentary ‘The Second Woman’ (working title), which captures Golden Globe and Olivier award-winning actress Ruth Wilson (‘Luther’ , “His Dark Materials”) in a one-off performance piece at the Young Vic Theater in London. “The Second Woman” is a play created and directed by Anna Breckon and Nat Randall. It is co-produced by the Young Vic Theater and LIFT (London International Theater Festival). Wilson is also involved as a presenter in association with House of Oz. “The Second Woman” sees Wilson perform a single breakup scene repeatedly playing opposite 100 different men, non-binary and queer people for 24 hours. Inspired by John Cassavetes’ 1977 film “Opening Night,” the scene features a couple negotiating a long-term relationship that has lost its romance and vitality. With only brief breaks throughout the performance, Wilson takes on the role of Virginia in every scene, facing a series of mostly non-actors she has never met before. She has no way of knowing in advance who her co-stars are, nor can she anticipate how they might choose to play the scene. The documentary will present Wilson’s performance as a journey of self-exploration, drawing on her collective experiences of life and work. The element of surprise is heightened by the fact that traveling to and from space, her 100 co-stars will only encounter women and non-binary people. The production has an all-female, non-binary crew — both on the documentary and behind the scenes in the theater. Ursula Macfarlane (“Untouchable,” “Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me”) is directing the documentary, which is produced and produced by Fremantle Documentaries’ Mandy Chang and Linda Brusasco, along with Wilson. Wilson said, “For me, theater is always a magical space of shared belief and imagination. As an artist, I’m always curious to put myself in scenarios where I don’t know how I’m going to get out of it. That’s exactly why this endurance performance is so exciting. It’s an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experience, and having such a talented, all-female, non-binary team on hand to capture every moment should make for a compelling watch. Macfarlane added: “With this unique and magical theatrical experience at the heart of our film, balancing on the blurred lines between real life and performance, we will explore gender power dynamics, human relationships, artifice and the authenticity and the very nature of acting. It’s a leap into the unknown for all of us, and a storytelling challenge like this is the greatest gift for a filmmaker. Chang, Global Head of Documentaries at Fremantle, said: “Ruth’s bravery, daring and sense of adventure in taking on this role is a joy to watch unfold. Ursula is one of the leading female filmmakers working in documentary today and her work has focused on a wide variety of female characters in all their forms over her career. “The Second Woman” is at the Young Vic on May 19 and 20, during which filming for the documentary will take place. Undeniable, which launched at CPH:DOX earlier this year, is already engaged in various international projects and partnerships with acclaimed filmmakers, including Amy Berg, Chris Smith, Penny Lane and Gabriel Sedgwick.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2023/film/news/luther-ruth-wilson-fremantle-documentary-the-second-woman-1235617765/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos