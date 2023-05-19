Questions to the actors: David Louis





The Vail Comedy Festival takes place on Memorial Day weekend in Vail Village. David Louis is visiting from Milwaukee. We caught up with him to get his thoughts on Colorado, acting, and having a brother who’s a ski patrol in Vail. Have you ever played in the Vail Valley? I have never played Vail Valley before except snowboarding on the back bowls. I actually twisted my knee on the mountain 10 years ago when I was living in Colorado a ski patrol had to take me down. Now, years later, my brother works on ski patrol for Vail, helping others like me who shred a little too hard. I’m glad to be back so he can watch me play in his town, hope he doesn’t need to get me a sledge. Do you have a favorite comic memory from Colorado? I started doing comedy here a long time ago, unfortunately I moved away soon after. I would have liked to stay, but it just wasn’t feasible at the time. I came back to Denver earlier this year and did a few shows around town. It was just nice to finally be back. Support local journalism Give What do you know about the Vail Comedy Festival? Honestly, I don’t know the festival too well. I was in the village recently, and saw posters for it. That’s actually when I applied for the festival. I was walking around the village with my brother who works the ski patrol in Vail, and he told me about the festival because he had been there last year. While we were eating tacos at his favorite spot at the bus station, I applied for the festival. I bring my dog ​​that I adopted from Boulder when I was in college. She’s an old lady now, 14 years old. I would love to do another hike with her in Colorado while I’m at it. Major upcoming events? I just finished a tour that took me all over the Midwest, Texas, Colorado, and it ended in New York with a show called “Comedians You Should Know” (CYSK). You live in Milwaukee but tour nationally, how does Colorado compare to other markets? Colorado is a big market, some of the best shows I’ve had on tour have been in Colorado, people love to laugh in Colorado. How would you describe your comedy? Stories and sarcasm, sometimes there is a point. What’s next for David Louis? I traveled a lot this year, it’s the third festival that I do. My next project is to move. Maybe back in NY, where I grew up, I can be with my family, or maybe in Denver to be with my brother. Anyway, more family in my future. Also, I would like to record an album, maybe this year. Vail Comedy Festival is three days of laughs from May 26-28, 2023. A combination of comedy, street magic and live recordings, it is quickly becoming a Memorial Day weekend tradition. Passes and more information on free family events, comedy school and more can be found at VailComedyFestival.com.

