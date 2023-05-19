Bollywood roundup: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn, and more…

– Advertisement –

Salman Khan gets injured while training, says ‘Tiger Zakhmi Hai’

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and is preparing for his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’, recently injured himself while working out.

The actor recently took to his social media to share the update with his followers. He posted a photo in which he can be seen with his back to the camera with kinesiology tape on one shoulder.

He wrote in the caption: “When you think you carry the weight of the world on your shoulders he said duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao [forget the world, pick this five-kilogram dumbbell], Tiger is injured. # Tiger3″.

In the comments, fans added their best wishes to the star. One fan said, “Oh no (pleading face emoji) take care and heal my tiger soon.” While a cheeky fan shared a picture of Pathaan’s Shah Rukh Khan and Salman and wrote, “Painkillers will do the job (winking face emoji) #TigerZakhmiHai”.

Earlier this year, Salman reprized his role as Tiger in Siddharth Anand’s “Pathaan.” He and Shah Rukh reunited on screen again after “Zero”.

In “Tiger 3,” Salman will share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Aishwarya’s ‘hoodie couture’ on the Cannes red carpet leaves the world divided

Rods– Making her 21st appearance on the Cannes red carpet on Thursday evening (local time), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after French photographers mistook Urvashi Rautela for her, left observers perplexed by her choice of dress.

The less respectful called her a “hoodie couture”, others said she looked like she’d picked up a sheet of tin foil from a kitchen in a hurry to act as some sort of canopy over her black dress fluid ; her avid fans, however, insisted that she looked a lot like the “Queen of Cannes”.

In the past, according to the media, she appeared in a golden Roberto Cavalli mermaid dress, accessorized with coral lips and immaculate hair, or as the personification of Cinderella, and last year, the masterpiece Renaissance painter Botticelli’s timeless The Birth of Venus had clearly inspired her look.

Earlier in the morning, she wore a slightly more understandable dress – what looked like a shimmering green cape (apparently by Valentino) paired with straight hair, light lip liner and high heels. This look was for a L’Oréal event. Aishwarya has represented the cosmetics giant for over two decades.

Ajay Devgn’s company makes a foray into the NE and opens a multiplex in Guwahati

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who recently directed and was seen in ‘Bholaa’, is set to change the dynamics of film screenings in the northeast of the country.

The actor’s NY Cinemas will be opening their exclusive multiplex cinema in the heart of Guwahati City. This multiplex will be NY Cinema’s entry into the Northeast region after successfully delivering multiple screens in the North and West of the country.

The theater is designed keeping in mind the Assamese culture and tradition where everyone feels at home.

NY Cinemas, a chain of multiplexes, was founded by Ajay with the intention of bringing the old-world charm of single screens back to multiplexes and bringing audiences closer to their favorite movies and movie stars.

Ajay said, “It’s a pleasure to have finally reached the northeast and I hope the people of Guwahati give New York cinemas the same love they always shower on me and my films.”

Unique features like a 360-degree photo booth, a 12-foot video wall in the theater lobby, and multiple selfie points to capture every happy moment and walk away with healthy memories complete the entire movie-watching experience at NY Cinemas.

Rajkummar Rao’s sense of humor ‘on the same wavelength’ as ​​Farah Khan’s

Mumbai– Rajkummar Rao is set to host IIFA Rocks this year alongside acclaimed director-choreographer Farah Khan. And the actor is thrilled because, as he puts it, he shares “great comfort” with Farah Khan and thinks their sense of humor is “on the same page”.

Rao seemed eager to entertain his fans with his entertaining skills. He will be seen hosting an IIFA event for the first time in its history. Sharing his excitement, he said, “I am very happy to welcome IIFA for the first time with Farah Khan. This will be my first time at the IIFA.

Speaking about his preparation for IIFA Rocks, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actor said, “It’s going to be great. Farah Madame and I share great comfort together. We are true friends and our sense of humor is on the same page. It would be great fun to co-host the show with her.

When asked if Farah does all of his lines, what his reaction would be, the actor jokingly replied, “That would be great. I’ve done movies like ‘Trapped’ with no dialogue, so I don’t have No need for dialogue at all. I would gladly give him my lines.

The IIFA, like last year, will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The event kicks off on May 25 with a press conference followed by IIFA Rocks on day two. The main event will take place on May 27 at the Etihad Arena.

On the labor front, Rao will next be seen in ‘Stree 2’; with Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’; and in ‘Sri’, where he plays visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Janhvi Kapoor enters the world of “The Little Mermaid”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has transformed into a mermaid for a new promotional asset for the upcoming film ‘The Little Mermaid’. The actress took to her social media platform on Friday to share a magically realistic video.

In the video, she can be seen entering the magical world of Princess Ariel as a fan and magically fitting into it for her young fans by reciting “Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai.”

“The Little Mermaid” directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni and Jude Akuwudike.

Disney India is set to release “The Little Mermaid” in cinemas on May 26 in English. (IANS)