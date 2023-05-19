Oscar-winning recluse actor looks unrecognizable as seen for the first time in FOUR YEARS

He is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood history.

But Daniel Day-Lewis has kept a very low profile since retiring in 2017 – breaking cover Thursday for the first time in four years.

The Oscar-winning recluse, 66, was pictured in New York wearing a black baseball cap and a striking blue tracksuit as he stepped out in the afternoon sun to take a call on a flip phone.

He completed the look with a white t-shirt, a pair of tinted sunglasses and black sneakers.

Day-Lewis, who won Oscars for My Left Foot and The Age of Innocence, was also seen having lunch with his wife, Rebecca Miller, on Friday.

The actorwho is the only person to have won three Oscarsfor best actor, and his wife went out to lunch in the West Village neighborhood.

Day-Lewis, who swept his shoulder-length gray hair under a baseball cap, clutched a gray bag as he strolled in New York on Thursday

The former Oscar winner looked stylish in a striking blue tracksuit and baseball cap as he took a call on a flip phone. The casual outfit and flowing locks contrasted with her suave look at the 2013 Oscars (pictured right)

Day-Lewis kept it casual Friday in a black jacket, yellow pants and a striped blue t-shirt

The actor looked casual in a baseball cap, dark hoodie, striped t-shirt and yellow pants

He was holding hands with Miller, who was wearing a navy blue shirt and pants with sandals

Day-Lewis was last seen in public in 2019, when he was photographed on the New York City subway with a similar flip phone.

He was equally understated in these photos – opting for a black beanie, thick-rimmed glasses and a black jacket.

Day-Lewis said he didn’t want to do any more movies after starring in the critically acclaimed Phantom Thread.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his work but did not win. Instead, Gary Oldman took gold for The Darkest Hour.

He married Miller, an American filmmaker and novelist, in 1996 and they have two children together.

He married Miller in 1996 and they have two children together. Miller is an American filmmaker and novelist

The 66-year-old kept it casual on Friday in yellow pants, a black hoodie and a striped t-shirt

Day-Lewis earned a reputation as one of the greatest actors of his generation in a career that spanned less than 20 films but earned him a string of awards.

Following his decision to retire in 2017, he said he was forced to stop playing despite his “great sadness”.

“The urge to quit took root in me, and it became a compulsion. It was something I had to do,” he told W magazine.

He continued, “Do I feel better? Not yet. I have great sadness. And that’s the right way to feel.

“When I started, it was about salvation. Now I want to explore the world in a different way.