Entertainment
Ludacris surprised by his daughter as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Rapper and actor Ludacris – real name Chris Bridges – has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It was the 2,756th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, awarded in the “Motion Pictures” category.
His daughter, Karma Bridges, made a surprise appearance and described Ludacris as “my rock, my hero” and “the perfect example of a father”.
“After receiving your text on Thursday asking if I could come to LA for your Hollywood star, it took everything inside me to come up with an excuse for why I couldn’t come here today,” Karma said. to his father. “The truth is, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
“I’m so proud of you, dad. Congratulations to an artist legend and a father legend.”
Musician LL Cool J and ‘Fast and Furious’ co-star Vin Diesel both delivered speeches at the ceremony, which was broadcast live Thursday. Queen Latifah, comedian Larry Wilmore and “Fast and Furious” actor Tyrese Gibson were among the attendees.
LL Cool J called his close friend a “true titan”, saying the honor was well deserved.
“You burst onto the rap scene 25 years ago,” he said, to cheers from the crowd. “Look at yourself now. You’re multi-hyphenate – an icon, a rap superstar, a top actor, a business mogul.”
Diesel followed LL Cool J’s speech and shared the star’s “unparalleled” accomplishments, calling Ludacris his own children’s favorite “uncle”.
“I could take two lifetimes to explain to the world the importance, your importance both to the world and to my family,” Diesel said. “We’ve never seen anyone dominate the music business and then come to dominate the movie business while being an entrepreneur like he is.”
Diesel also mentioned that no one can know Ludacris without seeing his gratitude – the most important element of life. As he called his brother, Diesel said that where he’s from, people say “I’d die for you” as a form of affection.
“What Chris brought is…another variation of that word, which is I’ll live for you,” he said. “So I will live for you, my brother – always.”
Then, Diesel asked, “Is Karma talking to Spelman in Atlanta?” Instead, she walked to the podium and spoke in honor of her father, in person.
“From plays to dance recitals to graduation, you always found a way to be there for me,” she said. “After years of being the one who surprised me…it’s an honor for me to have the roles reversed.”
Ludacris then thanked his wife, family, manager and agents. The rapper also took the time to talk about his “heavenly heroes”: director John Singleton, died in 2019And Paul Walker, ‘Fast and Furious’ co-stardied in 2013.
“It’s been two decades and counts on building a brand and a legacy,” he said. “And I love my current village right now, because it’s so strong.”
He also thanked LL Cool J, thanking him for launching his career.
“That’s why I’m here today. He’s the man who made me want to rap,” he said.
As a recording artist, Ludacris has sold over 24 million albums worldwide, with singles such as “Stand Up”, “Get Back”, “Southern Hospitality”, “Number One Spot”, ” Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad”. ”
He first starred in the “Fast and Furious” film franchise in 2003 with “2 Fast 2 Furious” as Tei, and will appear for the seventh time in the upcoming film, “Fast X.” Other credits include “New Year’s Eve”, “No Strings Attached”, “Crash”, and “Hustle & Flow”, which earned him a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance.
As the father of four daughters, he launched the educational platform “KidNation” and the animated series “Karma’s World”, which launched into the Top 10 on Netflix and earned two NAACP Image Award nominations.
Currently in its fourth season, the children’s series tells the story of a young black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world, inspired by her daughter, Karma.
