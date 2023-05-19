Entertainment
From Aishwarya Rai to Mrunal Thakur, Bollywood divas’ stunning looks from Cannes 2023
THE 2023 Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, so here are some of the best fashion moments of the season.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur’s fashion selections at the Cannes Film Festival are there. Falguni and Shane Peacock adorned her in a bespoke dress with their unique style in full bloom. Her dress had a form-fitting design with large ruffles and bold side cutouts. It also had a long sheer train with soft feathering on the hem by Falguni Shane Peacock. Mrunal Thakur’s one-shoulder dress is just one of the many reasons she’s proving that even though this is her first trip to Cannes, she’s still been a pro.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
For her first appearance on the Cannes 2023 red carpet, Aishwarya Rai sported a silver sequin dress with a structured hood and a large black bow. Her makeup was simple, with a matte red lip and bright champagne eyes with black eyeliner, and her hair was parted in the middle and straight.
Sarah Ali Khan
For the Vanity Fair gala at Cannes 2023, Sara Ali Khan wore a flapper-style fringe dress designed by Rachel Gilbert. Her jewelry was simple, consisting of stud earrings and a bracelet, and her makeup consisted of smoky eyes, dark eyebrows, and bronzed cheeks. Her hair was pulled back in a bun, with stray locks sticking out.
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes Film Festival red carpet wardrobe was extravagant, with intricate gowns and dark teal lipstick that complemented the ombre effect of her 3D dress. On the Cannes red carpet, she was not the first to wear this popular fashion.
Manushi Chillar
Manushi Chhillar wore a pastel blue Nedret Taciroglu dress with a strapless bodice, a small design and an elongated train at the back. The dress was adorned with an auto-floral applique, gold embellishments, a sleek little necklace and heels. It was completed with a delicate necklace and heels.
|
