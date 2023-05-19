NFL legend and actor dead at 87





Jim Brown, the iconic Cleveland Browns legend considered one of the best to ever play the game, died Thursday at the age of 87.

His wife of 26 years, Monique Brown, shared the news on Instagram Friday afternoon.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” she wrote. “He passed away peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. .Our hearts are broken…”

brown born February 17, 1936on St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia was selected by Cleveland with the Choice #1 in the 1957 NFL Draft at Syracuse University, where he played football and lacrosse.

The 6-foot-2 fullback made an immediate impact in Cleveland and was unanimously nominated Rookie of the Year in 1957 thanks to an impressive first year.



With Brown’s help, Cleveland won the NFL championship in 1964, beating the Baltimore Colts 27-0.

“There’s only one player in the game today whose ability on the pitch commands almost universal admiration, and that’s Jimmy Brown,” said a Time magazine article published the following year allegedly described Brown, according to Sports Illustrated.

Brown would add three league MVP titles (1957, 1958 and 1965) to his resume before leaving the league after nine seasons at the age of 30 in 1966.





L: Legend.

A: Legend.

According to Professional Football Hall of FameBrown never missed a game throughout his career and was also selected for the Pro-Bowl each of its nine seasons.

Controversially, Brown announced his retirement in London while on the set of The Dirty Dozen, the classic war movie also starring Charles Bronson and Donald Sutherland. It was a decision that sent shockwaves through the NFL, as Brown had just won his third MVP award.





But with the film facing delays, it appeared Brown wouldn’t have finished filming before the start of the season, according to The undefeated.

This prompted Browns owner Art Modell to issue a long letter announcing that any player arriving late for training camp would be suspended without pay.

Brown, in turn, responded with his own letter:

“Dear Art, I am writing to inform you that in the coming days I will be announcing my retirement from football,” Brown wrote to Modellin part, July 5, 1966. “This decision is final and is made only because of the future I desire for myself, my family, and if not to ring corner, my race.”

“I take on a few projects that I’m very interested in,” Brown explained. “I have a lot of issues to deal with right now and I’m sure you know a lot of them, so if we weigh the situation correctly, the ‘Browns’ really have nothing to lose, but Jim Brown has a lot to lose. I take it for granted that I have your understanding and your best wishes, because in my public approach to this issue, that will be the attitude that will prevail.”

Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, and his No. 32 jersey was later retired by the Browns.

He then published his autobiography, Jim Brown out of boundsin September 1989, and starred in over 50 movies and TV episodes.

